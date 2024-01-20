When will Prithvi Shaw return to competitive cricket? Key details

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:25 am Jan 20, 202408:25 am

Shaw last played for India in 2021.

Prithvi Shaw's return to competitive cricket may be delayed at least by a month, according to Cricbuzz. The young opener has been out of action since August last year due to a knee ligament injury. Shaw will be put through a more vigorous workload over the next few weeks to assess whether his knee responds well or not. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Shaw sustained the injury during the 2023 One-Day Cup competition in England. His stint with Northamptonshire ended after he injured his knee while fielding against Durham on August 13. Though the Indian Premier League (IPL) seems a more realistic return for Shaw, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) would want the young opener will be available for the knockouts of the Ranji Trophy.

Shaw is batting and fielding well

As per the report, Shaw, who is currently under rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), is believed to be performing well in his batting and fielding drills. However, his return to action will be determined by his knee. The 24-year-old, who last played an international game in 2021, will have to play a few games before getting clearance to return to competitive cricket.

Shaw's stint in One-Day Cup 2023

Shaw grabbed the opportunity of playing in the UK with both hands. After recording scores of 34 and 26 in the first two One-Day Cup encounters, he smacked a record-breaking 244 against Somerset in Northampton. This is the second-highest individual List A score in England. Shaw followed it up with an unbeaten 125 against Durham in Chester-le-Street.

Second List A double-century for Shaw

This was Shaw's second double-ton in List A cricket. He eclipsed his previous best score of 227* off 152 balls for Mumbai against Puducherry in Jaipur in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is the only other Indian batter with multiple double-tons in the 50-over format. He has accomplished the feat thrice, all at the ODI level.

Quest for national comeback continues

Shaw, who made a stunning ton on his Test debut in 2018, has not been able to justify his talent at the highest level. So far, he has played five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I. Moreover, he earned massive criticism for his poor run in the 2023 IPL, having managed just 106 runs at 13.25. He would be raring to improve his numbers.