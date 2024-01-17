Mohammad Rizwan surpasses 7,000 T20 runs: Decoding his stats

11:44 am Jan 17, 2024

Rizwan averages nearly 43 in T20 cricket (Source: X/@ICC)

Mohammad Rizwan has become the fourth Pakistan batter to complete 7,000 runs in T20 cricket. The star opener accomplished the milestone with a 24-run knock in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand in Dunedin. Rizwan has certainly enjoyed operating the 20-over format as his stellar record states the same. Over 2,850 of his runs have come in T20Is. Here are his stats.

Fourth Pakistan batter to get this milestone

As mentioned, Rizwan became the fourth Pakistan batter to accomplish 7,000 runs in this format (7,001). He has joined the likes of Shoaib Malik (12,993), Babar Azam (9,643), and Mohammad Hafeez (7,946). Playing his 241st T20 game, Rizwan boasts 59 fifties and a couple of tons. While he averages nearly 43.48 in the format, his strike rate reads 127.17.

Here are his T20I numbers

Rizwan has been a mainstay for Pakistan in T20Is. He has amassed 2,853 runs in 76 innings at an average of 47.55 with 25 half-centuries and a solitary century. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rizwan owns 494 runs against New Zealand at 32.93. Notably, in the second encounter versus NZ, Rizwan went on to surpass 1,000 away runs (home of opposition).

NZ trounce Pakistan in 3rd T20I, seal series

New Zealand hammered Pakistan in the third T20I on Wednesday to claim an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. NZ posted 224/7 in 20 overs, riding on Finn Allen's superb 137-run knock. In response, Babar Azam's 58 was not enough as the Kiwis earned a 45-run win. Rizwan smashed two sixes in his 20-ball 24.