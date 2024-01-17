Finn Allen registers these massive T20I records with 137-run knock

By Rajdeep Saha 11:27 am Jan 17, 202411:27 am

New Zealand's Finn Allen entered the record books (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand's Finn Allen entered the record books when he smashed a ferocious 137 versus Pakistan in the 3rd T20I at the University Oval in Dunedin. Allen's masterful knock helped the Kiwis smash 224/7 in 20 overs. He stitched a century-plus stand alongside Tim Seifert for the second wicket. New Zealand went on to win by 45 runs as Allen smashed several records.

A clutch knock from Allen's blade

Allen saw his opening partner Devon Conway depart early on (28/1) before the former was joined by Seifert and the two added 125 runs to lay the foundation. Allen brought up his ton from 48 balls. It was a supreme effort as his knock was laced with five fours and 16 sixes. He struck at 220.97. He was dismissed by Zaman Khan.

Highest individual scorer for New Zealand

Allen is now the highest scorer for New Zealand in this format. He surpassed Brendon McCullum's 123 from 58 balls versus Bangladesh in 2012. Allen has become the second NZ player to smash a ton versus Pakistan. Mark Chapman scored 104* in Rawalpindi last year. Meanwhile, he is now the fifth Kiwi player with two-plus centuries in T20Is.

3rd-fastest ton by a Kiwi batter

As per ESPNcricinfo, Allen's 48-ball ton is the third-fastest by an New Zealand batter. Glenn Phillips (46 balls vs WI) and Colin Munro (47 balls vs WI) are ahead of Allen.

1,000 runs for Allen

With his knock of 137, Allen also went past 1,000 runs in T20Is. He now owns 1,025 runs at 26.97. Allen smashed his 2nd hundred, besides also owning four fifties. In seven matches versus Pakistan, he owns 336 runs at 48.

The third-highest partnership for NZ versus PAK

Allen and Seifert's 125-run stand is the third-highest for NZ against Pakistan in the 20-over format. It's also the second-highest stand for the second wicket against Pakistan for NZ. New Zealand's 45-run win in the third match on Wednesday saw them race to 16 wins against Pakistan, who own 20 victories (NR: 1).