NZ trounce Pakistan in 3rd T20I, seal series: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:49 am Jan 17, 202410:49 am

New Zealand hammered Pakistan in the third T20I (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

New Zealand hammered Pakistan in the third T20I on Wednesday to claim an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. NZ posted 224/7 in 20 overs, riding on Finn Allen's superb 137-run knock. In response, Babar Azam's 58 was not enough as the hosts earned a 45-run win at the University Oval in Dunedin. Tim Southee was pick of the Kiwi bowlers.

How did the match pan out?

New Zealand lost Devon Conway early on (28/1) before a stunning 125-run stand was added between Allen and Tim Seifert (31). Allen's masterclass helped the Kiwis breach the 200-run mark. Glenn Phillips scored 19 to help his side mount 224. For Pakistan, Haris Rauf managed 2/60. Pakistan were behind in the chase and Babar's knock alongside Mohammad Nawaz's 15-ball 28 were key contributions.

Allen becomes NZ's highest scorer in T20Is

Allen smashed 137 from 62 balls. His knock was laced with five fours and 16 sixes (SR: 220.96). Allen is now the highest scorer for NZ in this format. He surpassed Brendon McCullum's 123 from 58 balls versus Bangladesh in 2012. Allen has become the second NZ player to smash a ton versus Pakistan. Mark Chapman scored 104* in Rawalpindi last year.

1,000 runs for Allen

With his knock of 137, Allen also went past 1,000 runs in T20Is. He now owns 1,025 runs at 26.97. Allen smashed his 2nd hundred, besides also owning four fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in seven matches versus Pakistan, he owns 336 runs at 48.

Babar registers his 33rd fifty

Playing his 107th match, Babar scored 58 from 37 balls (4s:8, 6s: 1). He now owns 3,666 runs at 42.13. Babar smashed his 33rd half-century (100s: 3). In 19 matches versus New Zealand, Babar has smacked 723 runs at 48.20. He registered his seventh 8th fifty-plus score versus the Kiwis. In 44 away matches (home of opposition), Babar owns 1,466 runs at 44.42.

Key numbers for pacers Rauf and Southee

Rauf (2/60) has raced to 90 scalps from 65 matches at 21.48. Versus NZ, Rauf owns 32 scalps at a splendid 15.56. Southee continued to dominate the scenes as he claimed another brace that took him to 155 scalps at 22.76. In 21 matches versus Pakistan, Southee has 36 scalps at 16.47. Overall in the 20-over format, Southee has 310 scalps.