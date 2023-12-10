Andre Russell returns to WI squad for England T20Is: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:40 am Dec 10, 202309:40 am

Russell last played for WI in 2021 (Source: X/@ICC)

Star all-rounder Andre Russell has returned to the West Indies T20I team for the first time in two years. He has been selected in WI's squad for the five-match home T20I series against England, starting on December 14. Russell last played for the Men in Maroon in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Shai Hope has been named the vice-captain of the team.

Why does this story matter?

Russell is among the most prolific all-rounders going around in T20 cricket as his hitting ability is second to none. Although he has won two T20 WCs with WI (2012 and 2016), he has not been regularly available for WI due to his differences with the board. His inclusion for the England series puts him in the fray for the next year's T20 WC.

Russell has represented WI in 67 T20Is

In 67 T20Is for the West Indies, Russell has racked up 741 runs at 19.50. He has the best score of 51. Russell enjoys a strike rate of 156.00 in T20Is. With the ball, Russell has claimed 39 scalps at 34.97. Across the T20 format, Russell has scored 7,694 runs at 26.34. He has also claimed 408 wickets.

Here is what Desmond Haynes said

The selectors have announced the squad for the first three T20Is. Notably, WI are the hosts of the 2024 T20 WC alongside the USA. "We have selected a squad that we think gives us the best chance of success in that tournament. We will continue to assess in the lead up to the competition," West Indies selector Desmond Haynes said.

Prominent names return

As mentioned, WI's ODI skipper Hope will be Rovman Powell's deputy in this series. Matthew Forde, who claimed a three-fer in the final ODI against England, has earned his maiden T20I call-up. Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, and Kyle Mayers have returned after missing the ODI series. The selectors have also recalled Sherfane Rutherford, who last played a T20I in 2020.

West Indies's squad for England T20Is

West Indies's squad for England T20Is:Rovman Powell (C), Shai Hope (VC), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder,Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.