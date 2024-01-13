Ranji Trophy 2024: Mayank Agarwal hammers his 16th First-Class hundred

1/4

Sports 2 min read

Ranji Trophy 2024: Mayank Agarwal hammers his 16th First-Class hundred

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:10 pm Jan 13, 202401:10 pm

Mayank Agarwal hammered his 16th FC century (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Mayank Agarwal played a captain's knock for Karnataka on Day 2 against Gujarat in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The 32-year-old slammed his 16th First-Class century. He slammed a 124-ball 109 following his unbeaten 94 in the last match. Agarwal has hammered 17 boundaries and a six. Karnataka were 172/2 when he was dismissed after Gujarat were bundled out for 264 in the first innings.

2/4

A captain's knock from Agarwal

In reply to Gujarat's 264, Agarwal joined forces with fellow opening batter Ravikumar Samarth as they added 172 runs together. While Samarth took his time, Agarwal was more proactive with his strokes. Just after Samarth's dismissal, the 32-year-old was outfoxed by Chintan Gaja in the following over. Overall, it was a balanced knock from Agarwal which puts Karnataka in good stead.

3/4

Highest run-getter in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

Agarwal was in sensational form in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy and he has carried that to this season. He amassed 990 runs in nine matches at an average of 82.50. The opener slammed three centuries and six fifties last season. Notably, he was the highest run-getter in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. Only Saurashtra's Arpit Vasavada was the other batter to touch the 900-run mark.

4/4

A look at his exceptional First-Class numbers

Playing his 96th First-Class match, Agarwal has amassed 7,229 runs at an average above 45. Besides 16 centuries in this format, he has hammered 39 fifties. He made his First-Class debut for Karnataka in 2013 and since then he has gradually become a mainstay for them. Agarwal represented India in 21 Tests and five ODIs. He has scored 1,488 runs in Test cricket.