India vs England, Test series 2024: Here's the statistical preview

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:18 pm Jan 23, 202406:18 pm

Joe Root averages 63.15 against India in Test cricket

India and England gear up for a gruelling five-match Test series, starting January 25. The first Test will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The hosts haven't lost a single Test series at home in 12 years, and England are determined to break that streak this time with their Bazball. Here's the statistical preview.

England have lost their last two Test series in India

India and England have played 131 Tests to date. The Three Lions have won 50 matches, while India recorded 31 victories. As many as 50 matches have been drawn. England have lost their last two Test series in India but were the last ones who defeated India at home in 2012. Overall, the visitors have won 14 out of 64 Tests in India.

Kohli closing in on 2,000 Test runs against England

Although Virat Kohli will miss the first two Tests, he may still become the third Indian to accomplish 2,000-plus runs against England in Test cricket. With 1,991 runs in his kitty, Kohli is nine shy of the record. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (2,535) and Sunil Gavaskar's (2,483) runs tally against England. Kohli has amassed five centuries and nine fifties against England.

500 Test wickets loading for Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin can be the ninth bowler in Test cricket to scalp 500 wickets. He is only 10 scalps away from reaching the milestone. The veteran will be the only second Indian bowler to achieve this feat after Anil Kumble, who finished with 619 dismissals. Ashwin has also scalped 88 wickets in 19 Tests against England at 28.59 while scalping six fifers.

Root averages 63.15 against India in Test cricket

Joe Root has been exceptional against India in Test cricket. The England star batter has compiled 2,526 runs against India in 25 Tests with an average of 63.15. Root needs only 10 runs to become the highest run-getter in the India-England Test series, surpassing Tendulkar's tally of 2,535 runs. Overall, he has amassed 11,416 runs from 135 Tests at 50.29 (50s: 60, 100s: 30).

139 Test wickets against India for James Anderson

James Anderson is England's most successful bowler in Test cricket against India. He has scalped 139 wickets from 35 Tests at an average of 24.89. The veteran speedster claimed six fifers and seven four-wicket hauls. The 41-year-old has amassed 690 wickets from 183 Tests at 26.42. He needs 10 scalps to become the third bowler in this format to claim 700-plus dismissals.

Key stats on offer for England players

Ben Stokes needs three to accomplish 200 Test wickets. When he achieves the feat, he will be the third all-rounder with 200-plus wickets and 6,000-plus runs in Test cricket. Jonny Bairstow (5,804) requires 196 more to complete 6,000 Test runs. He will be the 17th Englishman to achieve the milestone. Anderson (139) is 11 away from claiming 150 Test scalps against India.

Key stats on offer for Indian players

Kohli (8,848) is 152 runs shy of completing 9,000 Test runs. He will become only the fourth Indian batter to achieve the milestone. Jasprit Bumrah is 10 wickets away from accomplishing 150 dismissals in Test cricket. He will be the 17th Indian bowler to achieve this landmark in Test cricket. Ravindra Jadeja (194) needs six to complete 200 scalps in home Tests.

