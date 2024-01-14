India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Indore pitch and weather reports

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:57 am Jan 14, 202408:57 am

India are 1-0 up in the series (Source: X/@BCCI)

India will look to wrap up the three-match series as they take on Afghanistan in the second T20I in Indore. The Men in Blue displayed a comprehensive show in the opener and walked away with a six-wicket triumph. While Axar Patel starred with the ball, Shivam Dube played a match-winning knock. Here are the pitch and weather reports for the second T20I.

How the pitch will behave?

The Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore will host this duel on Sunday (January 14). The track here usually favors the batters as teams often rack up 180-plus totals here. Spinners are also expected to get some assistance in the middle overs. Meanwhile, the game has a start time of 7:00pm IST. The toss-winning skipper is expected to bowl first.

Will rain play a part?

Fortunately, rain is not likely to take any part in the second game. As per Accuweather, it will be a hazy evening in Indore. The temperature could hover around 16 degrees Celsius to 21 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 59-78 percent. With the humidity being on the higher side, dew is all but likely to play a part.

Here are the stadium stats

Teams chasing have won 64 of the 103 T20 matches played at this venue with the average run rate in the first innings being 7.64. India have won two of their three T20Is here. In 2017, Rohit Sharma clobbered a 35-ball T20I ton against Sri Lanka in Indore. India posted 260/5 in that game, their highest T20I total to date.

A look at the probable playing XIs

India's probable playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar. Afghanistan's probable playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mujee Ur Rahman.

