Manchester City come from behind to beat Newcastle United: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:15 am Jan 14, 202402:15 am

Manchester City came from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-2 (Photo credit: X/@ManCity)

Manchester City came from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-2 on matchday 21 of the Premier League 2023-24 season. Bernardo Silva handed City the lead in the 26th minute before Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon helped Newcastle take a 2-1 lead into half-time. The returning Kevin De Bruyne equalized for City in the 74th minute before Oscar Bobb scored in the 91st minute.

Match stats and points table

Newcastle clocked 12 attempts, registering five shots on target. City were dominant as usual. They managed 27 attempts with 11 shots on target. City dominated ball possession (73%) had a pass accuracy of 90%. City also earned 13 corners. Pep Guardiola's side has risen to second place (43 points) after 20 matches. Newcastle lost four successive games, suffering their 10th defeat of the season.

Contrasting records for the two teams

As per Opta, Manchester City are just the fourth side in Premier League history to have won at least three successive away games despite trailing in each one after Leeds United in October 1999, Tottenham in December 2013, and Manchester United in December 2020 (a run of six). Newcastle have lost consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since October 2021.

De Bruyne scripts these records

De Bruyne is the first Manchester City player to score and assist in a Premier League game as a substitute since Sergio Aguero versus Cardiff in January 2014. De Bruyne's strike was City's 100th against Newcastle in the Premier League, who are the first side they've netted a century of goals against in the competition.

Do you know?

City have had a 90th-minute winner in the Premier League both scored (Bobb) and assisted (De Bruyne) by substitutes for just a second time, with the previous instance coming in October 2012 vs West Brom (scored by Dzeko & assisted by Aguero).

Key numbers for De Bruyne and Silva

Playing his 244th Premier League appearance, De Bruyne has scored 65 goals, besides registering 103 assists. De Bruyne came in the 69th minute. He scored five minutes later before setting up Bobb. Silva has smashed his 39th Premier League goal. He also owns 37 assists. In the ongoing season, he has 10 goals involvement in the Premier League (G6 A4).

How did the match pan out?

Silva had put City ahead, meeting Kyle Walker's right-wing cross with a backheel. Newcastle smashed in two goals in three minutes putting Newcastle in charge. De Bruyne came in and changed the game. He showed superb footwork to take the ball past Martin Dubravka and tap into the empty net. Bobb latched on to a superb lofted pass from De Bruyne for the winner.