Antony: Decoding his sorry stats for Manchester United in 2023-24

Sports

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:10 am Jan 14, 2024

Antony has not scored or assisted in 21 appearances for Manchester United in 2023-24 season

Manchester United's Brazilian winger Antony is going through a horrible phase in the 2023-24 season. He hasn't yet opened the scoring or provided an assist for the Red Devils in the ongoing season despite featuring in 21 appearances across all competitions. United manager Erik ten Hag revealed how off-field issues have hindered Antony's performances on the field. Here we decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Antony has been a major disappointment for Manchester United in the 2023-24 season. As mentioned he is yet to score or assist in 21 appearances for the team across all competitions. Ten Hag believes that his off-field issues have had an impact on the Brazilian's gameplay. Antony's former partner Gabriela Cavallin along with another woman have made accusations of physical assault against him.

A look at Ten Hag's statement

"I think his off-field issues stop him playing," said ten Hag. "They have had an impact on him, definitely, so he has to deal with that. So he caused them, so he has to sort them out. We will give him all the support but he has to do better," he added. Antony has denied accusations as the Manchester Police is investigating the case.

Antony registered this unique Premier League stat

As per Squawka, Antony has not found the back of the net in 1,417 minutes of Premier League action. Notably, he has had 48 shots in that period without scoring.

Decoding Antony's 2023-24 season in numbers

Antony has featured in 16 matches in the 2023-24 Premier League with 11 starts. He is yet to score or assist but has created 16 chances. He has lost possession 151 times. Out of his 13 attempts (excluding blocks), he has registered six shots on target while hitting the woodwork once. Antony has completed 297 out of 379 attempted passes, clocking 78.36% passing accuracy.

Manchester United's second-most expensive signing

Antony became Manchester United's second-most expensive signing when he joined from Ajax for £82m in September 2022. The winger netted eight goals in 44 appearances for United during his debut 2022-23 season. Four of his goals came from the 24 appearances in the Premier League last season. He scored twice in the Europa League while netting once in FA Cup and EFL Cup.

A look at his Premier League numbers

The 23-year-old has netted four goals and provided two assists in 41 appearances in the Premier League. He has made 96 attempts while 30 of them have been on target. He has struck the woodwork five times. Antony registered 1,153 passes and 46 crosses while creating seven big chances. The Brazilian completed 48 tackles, 18 interceptions and four clearances.