5th T20I: Can Pakistan avoid whitewash against New Zealand?

1/8

Sports 3 min read

5th T20I: Can Pakistan avoid whitewash against New Zealand?

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:56 pm Jan 20, 202401:56 pm

NZ are 4-0 up in the series (Source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Pakistan will have nothing but pride to play for as they meet hosts New Zealand in the fifth and last match of the series. The Kiwis have been brilliant across all three departments. Though the Men in Green also have many positives in this series, they have, somehow, not been able to cross the line. Here is the preview of the fifth T20I.

2/8

Venue, pitch report, and streaming details

The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the final game on January 21 (5:30am IST). The fourth T20I also took place here as pacers got assistance early on. However, the track eased out thereafter. Teams batting second have won seven of the 12 T20Is here. While the match won't be broadcast live in India, fans can stream it live on the Amazon Prime app.

3/8

A look at the head-to-head record

Pakistan still have an edge over NZ in T20Is as they own 20 victories and 17 defeats (NR: 1). However, on New Zealand soil, the Kiwis have 12 wins and seven defeats against the team. Pakistan's preceding T20I assignment in the nation was a tri-series in October 2022, also involving Bangladesh. The Men in Green defeated NZ in the final.

4/8

Both teams can test their bench strength

Daryl Mitchell has been withdrawn from the squad with the South Africa Test series being round the corner. All-rounder Rachin Ravindra has been drafted in as his replacement and he could come in the XI straightaway. Chad Bowes might also get a chance. Meanwhile, Pakistan might also test their bench strength and give the likes of Usama Mir and Haseebullah Khan a go.

5/8

Here are the Probable XIs

New Zealand (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (WK), Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (C), Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson. Pakistan (Probable XI): Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (C), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

6/8

Key milestones on offer

Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz is two shy of completing 50 wickets in T20I cricket. Mohammad Rizwan is 57 away from completing 3,000 runs in the format. NZ's Mark Chapman is closing in on 3,000 runs in overall T20 cricket. He currently owns 2,971 runs. Matt Henry needs one more scalp to complete 150 T20 wickets.

7/8

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Mohammad Rizwan (VC), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Tim Seifert, Finn Allen (C), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Tim Southee, Shaheen Shah Afridi. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Mohammad Rizwan (VC), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen (C), Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Adam Milne, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Poll