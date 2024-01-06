Josh Hazlewood registers his best Test figures against Pakistan

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Josh Hazlewood registers his best Test figures against Pakistan

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:28 am Jan 06, 202409:28 am

Hazlewood dismissed three batters in a single over (Source: X/@ICC)

Josh Hazlewood was instrumental to Australia's eight-wicket triumph in the recently concluded third and final Test against Pakistan in Sydney. The pacer, who could only manage 1/65 in his first outing, returned with 4/16 in the third innings. These are his best Test figures against Pakistan. His efforts meant Pakistan were folded for 115 in their second outing. Here are his stats.

2/5

A fine spell from Hazlewood

Hazlewood struck with his second ball in the innings, dismissing Pakistan skipper Shan Masood for a duck. From 58/2, Pakistan were reduced to 68/7 as Hazlewood dismissed Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, and Sajid Khan in a single over. Though the visitors managed 115, Australia went on to record an eight-wicket triumph. Notably, Hazlewood's spell was instrumental as Pakistan had a 14-run first-innings lead.

3/5

Hazlewood closing in on 250 Test wickets

Having played 66 Tests, Hazlewood has completed 249 wickets at 25.95. The speedster can become the 11th Australian pacer to complete 250 wickets in the longest format of the game. He owns nine four-fers and 10 five-wicket hauls. Overall, among active Australian bowlers, Hazlewood is behind Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins in terms of Test wickets tally.

4/5

Best figures against Pakistan for Hazlewood

Hazlewood has raced to 36 Test wickets against Pakistan in nine matches at an average of 22.08. He has scalped three four-wicket-hauls against this team. The 32-year-old finished the three-match series with 11 scalps at 20. Hazlewood's previous best figures of 4/55 against Pakistan came at the Sydney Cricket Ground back in 2017.

5/5

How did the match pan out?

Riding on a blistering 80s from Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal, the visitors posted 313 while batting first. Pat Cummins claimed his third successive fifer. In reply, Australia managed 299 thanks to fifties from Mitchell Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne. Jamal took six wickets. Hazlewood's four-fer meant Pakistan were restricted to 115 in their second outing. Australia comfortably chased down the 130-run target.