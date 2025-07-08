Aryna Sabalenka reaches her third successive Wimbledon semi-final: Key stats

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka reached the 2025 Wimbledon semi-final after beating Laura Siegemund. The world number one staged a remarkable comeback after dropping the opening set. She eventually won the women's singles quarter-final 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 after nearly three hours. Sabalenka made it to her third successive semi-final at Wimbledon. She missed the 2022 and 2024 editions. Here are the key stats.

Match stats A look at match stats Sabalenka won a total of 104 points and 29 winners throughout the match. She served the match's only two aces. The Belarusian had a win percentage of 63 and 33 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted eight of her 13 break points. Notably, Sabalenka had more unforced errors (36) than Siegemund (35). The latter registered five double-faults.

Grand Slams Sabalenka at Grand Slams With this victory over Siegemund, Sabalenka has raced to a 94-25 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Notably, Sabalenka is 16-5 at Wimbledon, having reached the semis here in 2021 and 2023. Sabalenka, who is a six-time Slam finalist, suffered heartbreaks at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, losing both times in the summit clash this year. She is 17-2 at Slams in 2025.

Semi-final Sabalenka joins Serena Williams Sabalenka has reached the semi-finals in 10 of her last 11 Grand Slam appearances. Her three major titles came in this period (Australian Open: 2023 and 2024; US Open: 2024). As per Opta, Sabalenka became the second player since 2000 to reach 10 such women's singles Grand Slam semi-finals, joining the great Serena Williams.

Information Sabalenka only behind Chris Evert Sabalenka has won 12 of her first 13 Grand Slam quarter-finals. Her only defeat came at the French Open last year. As per Opta, Chris Evert is the only woman to have won their first 13 women's singles major quarter-finals.