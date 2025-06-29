By the numbers: Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer at Wimbledon

The intensity and brilliance of some rivalries have graced the sport of tennis across eras. The one between legends Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic continues to carry its legacy. While Federer has retired, Djokovic continues to break records across Grand Slams. The two veterans have had some riveting encounters at Wimbledon. Have a look at their matchup at the grass-court Slam.

Federer Most titles at Wimbledon With an impeccable and elegant back-hand stroke, Federer remains the most prolific players in tennis history. His credentials on grass remain indispensable. Federer owns most Wimbledon men's singles titles (8). He has been the runner-up four times. As of now, Federer is the only man to have won more than 100 singles matches at Wimbledon. His record reads 105-14.

Djokovic Djokovic follows Federer with seven titles Djokovic, who is still going strong at 38, has extended his tally of Grand Slams to 24, the joint-most with Margaret Court (men or women). Seven of his titles have come at Wimbledon, the joint second-most with Pete Sampras. He has the second-most match-wins at Wimbledon (97-12), behind Federer. Notably, Djokovic has lost the Wimbledon final thrice.

Streaks Record winning streaks It is worth noting that Federer and Bjorn Borg own the joint-most consecutive Wimbledon titles in the Open Era. As many as five of Federer's Wimbledon honors came between 2003 and 2007. Djokovic follows the duo with four such titles (2018-2022). While Federer was unbeaten in 40 Wimbledon matches between 2003 and 2008, Djokovic won 34 matches between 2018 and 2023.

Information Wimbledon head-to-head: Djokovic 3-1 Federer While Federer has a superior record, he managed to beat Djokovic only once in four Wimbledon head-to-head meetings. While the Swiss maestro won the 2012 semi-final, Djokovic prevailed in the 2014, 2015, and 2019 finals.