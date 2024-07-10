Barbora Krejckova has reached the Wimbledon 2024 semi-finals (Photo credit: X/@Wimbledon)

Barbora Krejcikova to face Elena Rybakina in Wimbledon 2024 semis

By Rajdeep Saha 07:44 pm Jul 10, 202407:44 pm

What's the story Barbora Krejckova has reached the Wimbledon 2024 semi-finals after taking down Jelena Ostapenko in the last eight on Wednesday. Krejcikova won the contest 6-4, 7-6. Ostapenko showed her resolve in the second set but Krejcikova held her nerves. Krejcikova will now be facing Elena Rybakina in the semis. Rybakina won her duel against Elina Svitolina in what was a one-sided affair. Here's more.

Here are the match stats

Both players doled out four aces each. Ostapenko committed five double faults compared to Krejcikova's three. The latter clocked an 81% win on the first serve and a 57% win on the second. She converted 3/8 break points.

Opta stats

Massive feats attained by Krejcikova

Krejcikova is the player with the most women's singles Grand Slam main draw appearances between their first two Major semi-finals (13) since Sloane Stephens (16 between Australian Open 2013 and the US Open 2017). Meanwhile, she is now the 7th Czech Republic player to reach the women's singles SFs at Wimbledon in the Open Era after Novotna, Kvitova, Safarova, Strycova, Pliskova and Vondrousova.