Andy Murray will play doubles at 2024 Wimbledon

Wimbledon: Andy Murray withdraws from singles, will play doubles

By Parth Dhall 04:15 pm Jul 02, 2024

What's the story Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has pulled out of the 2024 Wimbledon singles segment. He will rather bid adieu to the All England Club in the doubles, playing alongside older brother Jamie Murray. Andy, who recently had surgery for a back issue, was due to face Tomas Machac in his first-round singles clash. Lucky loser David Goffin from Belgium has replaced the former.

Statement

Murray extremely disappointed, says his team

"Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery since his operation just over a week ago, Andy has taken the very difficult decision not to play the singles," Murray's team said. "As you can imagine, he is extremely disappointed but has confirmed that he will be playing in the doubles with Jamie and looks forward to competing at Wimbledon for the last time."

Retirement

Murray yet to completely recover from spinal cyst surgery

Ahead of 2024 Wimbledon, Murray said that he will likely retire from tennis after the impending Olympics. He was set to play singles at both Wimbledon and the Paris Games. Notably, Murray developed a spinal cyst during the French Open, which grew further. Severe pains forced him to retire from his second-round Queen's Club match. He went surgery for the same thereafter (June 22).

Information

Murray wanted to play 'one last time'

Murray was expected to recover in six weeks post his surgery. However, he returned to the court last week, making rapid progress. The 37-year-old then stated that he wanted to play at Wimbledon "one more time."

Information

Andy, Jamie set to play together

It is worth noting that brothers Andy and Jamie will team up in doubles for the first time at Wimbledon. The former has an 81-83 record in doubles as of now. He also owns three career titles.

Wimbledon

Two Wimbledon singles titles

Murray, when in his prime, was a force to reckon with at Wimbledon. Between 2008 and 2017, he reached at least the quarter-finals at The Championships. His tally in this run included two record-breaking titles, in 2013 and 2016. Notably, Murray has won his most Grand Slam matches at Wimbledon. He owns a 61-13 singles record (win percentage of 82).

Career

Over 700 wins, 46 titles: Murray's incredible career

Perpetual injuries and fitness issues thwarted Murray's singles career after 2017. Nevertheless, Murray has fine ATP career record of 739-262 (singles). He has clinched a record 46 singles titles, including 14 at Masters 1000 events and two gold medals at the Olympics. The Scot reached as many as 11 major finals. He also held the top spot in the ATP Rankings for 41 weeks.