Men's singles second seed Jannik Sinner has reached the third round (Photo credit: X/@rolandgarros)

2024 French Open, Jannik Sinner dispatches Richard Gasquet: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:40 am May 30, 202403:40 am

What's the story Men's singles second seed Jannik Sinner has reached the third round of the 2024 French Open. The big-serving Sinner dispatched veteran Richard Gasquet in straight sets. Sinner won the contest 6-4, 6-2, 6-4. Sinner, who claimed the 2024 Australian Open title, extended his lead at Grand Slams this year to 9-0. Sinner has lifted three titles on the ATP Tour this season. Here's more.

47-16 win-loss record at Grand Slams

22-year-old Sinner has reached the third round at Roland Garros for the fourth time in five attempts. He reached the quarter-finals in 2020 before suffering two fourth-round exits in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Last season, he was ousted in the second round. His win-loss tally in Paris reads 13-4. Overall at Grand Slams, Sinner owns a 47-16 win-loss record.

His form in 2024

Sinner started the 2024 season on the ATP Tour by beating Daniil Medvedev. He followed by winning the ATP Rotterdam title next. Sinner was beaten in the semis of the Indian Wells Open. He fought back in style and won the Miami Open. Stefanos Tsitsipas then downed Sinner in the semis of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Sinner was forced to retire in Madrid (quarters).

Key numbers for Sinner

Sinner owns a 30-2 win-loss record in 2024. Versus Gasquet, Sinner has raced to a 3-0 win-loss record. Before this match, Sinner beat Gasquet at the ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells in 2023 and Halle Open (2023).

Here are the match stats

Sinner served eight aces to his opponent's nil. Gasquet committed four double faults with Sinner committing three. Sinner owned a 79% win on the first serve and a 63% win on the second. He converted 5/7 break points.