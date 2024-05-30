Next Article

Fast bowler Shaheen has 18 scalps from 13 T20 WC matches (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

ICC T20 World Cup: Decoding the highest wicket-takers for Pakistan

By Rajdeep Saha 02:41 am May 30, 202402:41 am

What's the story The Pakistan cricket team has enjoyed a good run of form at the ICC T20 World Cup. The 2009 champions have been two-time runners-up in addition to reaching the semi-finals on three occasions. Pakistan exited from the Super 10s in 2014 and 2016 respectively. Pakistan have had superb performers with the ball. Ahead of the 2024 event, we decode Pakistan's highest T20 WC wicket-takers.

Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi - 39 wickets

Shahid Afridi is Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in the ICC tourney. The former legendary all-rounder picked 39 scalps from 34 matches at 23.25. His economy rate was 6.71. He remains one of the three Pakistan bowlers to take multiple four-wicket hauls or more in the major tournament. Afridi took two four-wicket hauls with the best of 4/11. Overall, he claimed 97 T20I wickets at 24.35.

Saeed Ajmal

Saeed Ajmal - 36 wickets

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal made his presence felt with 36 scalps from 23 T20 World Cup games at just 16.86. His economy rate was 6.79. Ajmal owns the most four-wicket hauls for Pakistan in the tourney (3). His best performance was 4/19. Overall in T20Is, the right-arm spinner has claimed 85 wickets at 17.83.

Umar Gul

Umar Gul - 35 wickets

Former pacer Umar Gul is the third bowler with 30-plus wickets for Pakistan in the tournament's history. Gul played just 24 matches and picked up 35 wickets at just 17.25. Gul is the only bowler with a five-wicket haul for Pakistan (5/6 against New Zealand in 2009). He also claimed a four-fer. He finished with 85 T20I scalps for Pakistan at 16.97.

Duo

Active players Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi follow suit

Pakistan's active cricketers Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi complete the top 5. Shadab, who is Pakistan's highest T20I wicket-taker, owns 20 T20 World Cup wickets at 15.15. His economy rate is 6.18. He owns one four-fer (4/26). Fast bowler Shaheen has 18 scalps from 13 matches at 18. He owns one four-wicket haul. In T20Is, the left-arm pacer owns 90-plus wickets.