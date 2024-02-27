Babar Azam slammed his 11th century in T20 cricket (Image source: X/@thePSLt20)

Babar Azam becomes second batter with over 10 T20 centuries

By Parth Dhall 12:05 am Feb 27, 202412:05 am

What's the story Pakistan's Babar Azam played a match-winning knock for Peshawar Zalmi against Islamabad United in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore. His 63-ball 111* laid the foundation for their win as they successfully defended 201. Babar, who is leading the Zalmi, has become just the second batter to score over 10 centuries (11) in T20 cricket. Here are the key stats.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

As mentioned, Babar is just the second batter to score 10 centuries in T20 cricket. He is only behind West Indies' Chris Gayle, who owns a record 22 tons in the format. While Babar has touched the 11-ton mark, no other Pakistani batter has over five tons in men's T20s. Babar also has the most centuries for Pakistan in T20 Internationals.

Information

Most T20 tons among Pakistan players

Babar's tally of 10 tons is the most by a Pakistan batter in T20 cricket. Among Pakistan batters, Sharjeel Khan, Ahmed Shehzad, and Kamran Akmal follow Babar on this list, with five T20 tons each.

Milestone

Fastest to 10,000 T20 runs

Earlier this month, Babar became the fastest batter to complete 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. The Peshawar Zalmi skipper reached the milestone with his sixth run in Match 6 of PSL 2024 against Karachi Kings. Babar took 271 innings of 281 matches to accomplish 10,000 runs. He went past Gayle, who took 285 innings for this milestone.

Records

10,000 T20 runs; 3,000 runs in PSL

Babar became just the second Pakistan player to complete 10,000 T20 runs, joining Shoaib Malik (13,159). Babar, in his preceding outing, went past 3,000 PSL runs. He has now raced to 3,265 runs. His average of over 45 is the best among batters with at least 300 PSL runs. Babar's tally of 32 fifty-plus scores is also the most for any batter (100s: 2).

T20Is

Third-most runs in T20Is

Coming to T20I cricket, the veteran batter has slammed 3,698 runs in 109 matches at an average of 41.55. Babar has smashed three centuries and 33 fifties in this format. He has also maintained a strike rate of 129.12. Babar is the third-highest run-getter in the format, only behind the Indian duo of Virat Kohli (4,037) and Rohit Sharma (3,974).

Match

How did the match pan out?

Peshawar Zalmi compiled 201/5 after Islamabad United elected to field. Babar did the bulk of scoring, smashing 111 off 63 balls, a knock laced with 14 fours and 2 sixes. United skipper Shadab Khan picked up two wickets. United were cruising on 181/3 at one stage before they faced a collapse. They finished on 193/9, with Arif Yaqoob taking a fifer.