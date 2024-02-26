Prithvi Shaw hammered his 17th fifty in First-Class cricket

Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw impresses with brisk 87 against Baroda

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:09 pm Feb 26, 202411:09 pm

What's the story Star Mumbai batter Prithvi Shaw played a brilliant knock on Day 3 against Baroda in the 2024 Ranji Trophy quarter-final. Primarily an opener, Shaw came to bat at number six and looked in control, as he hammered his 17th First-Class half-century. His brisk 87-run knock swayed the momentum in Mumbai's favor. The hosts were 379/9 at stumps on Day 4 with a 415-run lead.

Knock

A game-changing knock from Shaw

Shaw missed out in the first inning as he was dismissed after scoring 33. However, he made a mark in the second outing with a fine fifty. He stitched a crucial 124-run partnership with Hardik Tamore, which allowed Mumbai to pile up misery on Baroda. Shaw was at his dominant best as he clobbered 10 boundaries and 2 sixes for his 93-ball 87.

2024 Ranji Trophy

Second 50-plus score for Shaw post comeback

Shaw returned from injury against Bengal and immediately looked good for his 30-run knock. He followed it up with a fine 159 and 45 against Chhattisgarh. So this is his second 50-plus score in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The 24-year-old dasher owns 389 runs in four matches this season at an average of 64.83. Shaw also owns a healthy strike rate of 86.44.

Injury

Shaw sustained knee ligament injury

Shaw sustained a knee ligament injury during the 2023 One-Day Cup competition in England. The star opener was then sent for rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). While Shaw was not a part of Mumbai's initial squad for the ongoing season, he was included ahead of the Bengal game. The youngster has maintained his natural game even on his return.

Runs

Shaw's great First-Class numbers

Shaw made his First-Class debut against Tamil Nadu in the semi-finals of Ranji Trophy 2016-17. The right-hander scored a ton in the second innings (120), bagging the Player-of-the-Match award. He has amassed 4,191 runs in 48 First-Class encounters at an average above 50. Apart from 17 fifties, Shaw has also hammered 13 centuries. He has represented India in five Tests (339 runs).

Record

Second-highest individual score in Ranji Trophy history

Shaw scripted history last year by recording the second-highest individual Ranji Trophy score of all time. The dasher mustered 379 off 383 balls against Assam (49 fours, 4 sixes). Only Bhausaheb Nimbalkar, who scored an unbeaten 443 for Maharashtra against Kathiawar back in December 1948, is ahead of him in this regard. Overall, Shaw recorded the 17th-highest FC score of all time.

Summary

How has the match progressed?

Batting first, Mumbai compiled a total of 384 thanks to Musheer Khan's stunning double ton. Bhargav Bhatt claimed a career-best 7/112. Baroda replied with 348 runs, courtesy of centuries from Sashwat Rawat and Vishnu Solanki. Shams Mulani scalped 4/121. In the second innings, Mumbai are 379/9 at stumps, 415 runs ahead of Baroda. Tamore and Shaw have been the highlights for them.