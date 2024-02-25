Shashwat Rawat hammered his fourth century of the 2024 Ranji Trophy campaign (Photo credit: X/@BCCIDomestic)

Ranji Trophy quarter-finals: Shashwat Rawat shines with 124 against Mumbai

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:06 pm Feb 25, 202405:06 pm

What's the story Baroda star batter Shashwat Rawat continued his purple patch against Mumbai on Day 3 of the 2024 Ranji Trophy quarter-finals. The youngster slammed his fifth century in First-Class cricket and his fourth of the ongoing season. Rawat batted with intent and reached the triple-figure mark in only 126 balls. His 124-run knock was studded with 15 boundaries. Baroda were 239/3 when he was dismissed.

Next Article

Knock

A defiant knock from Rawat

Rawat came to the crease following Priyanshu Moliya's dismissal. However, Rawat brought calmness to the innings and added 54 runs. The youngster then added a 174-run partnership with Vishnu Solanki. The 22-year-old batted with great intent and helped Baroda score quickly. He punished the loose balls and kept rotating the strike, therefore putting pressure on the bowlers. Rawat was dismissed by Tushar Deshpande.

2024 Ranji Trophy

A sensational outing for Rawat in the 2024 Ranji Trophy

The 2023-24 Ranji Trophy campaign has been a breakthrough season for Rawat. The youngster is currently the fifth-highest run-getter in the ongoing season with 747 runs from eight matches at an impressive average of 67.9. The 22-year-old has hammered four centuries along with a couple of fifties. His centuries came against Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and now Mumbai.

Information

Third batter with four centuries in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy

Baroda's Rawat hammered his fourth century of the ongoing 2023-24 Ranji Trophy campaign. As per ESPNcricinfo, he currently owns the joint-most centuries this season. Along with him, Ricky Bhui and Sachin Baby have also scored four centuries this season.

2022-23

Rawat had a decent 2022-23 Ranji Trophy outing

Rawat slammed 411 runs from seven matches in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy campaign. The Baroda youngster hammered a solitary ton and a couple of fifties while batting at an average of 37.36. Rawat was among four Baroda batters to score more than 400 runs in the Ranji Trophy last season. Solanki, Jyotsnil, and Moliya scored more runs than Rawat.

Career

A look at Rawat's First-Class numbers

Playing his 15th First-Clsss match, the 22-year-old has amassed more than 1,100 runs at an average above 47. Apart from his five centuries, he has also smashed four fifties in this format. The 2023-24 Ranji Trophy campaign has been a breakthrough season for the Baroda batter. Rawat made his FC debut for Baroda against Odisha in December 2022.

Summary

How has the match progressed?

Batting first, Mumbai compiled 384 runs in the first innings, thanks to Musheer Khan's outstanding double century and a fifty from Hardik Tamore. Baroda's Bhargav Bhatt returned with a career-best 7/112. In reply, Baroda are 239/3 courtesy of Rawat's brilliant century. Solanki has also provided great support and will be leading the charge for Baroda following Rawat's dismissal.