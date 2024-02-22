The venue has hosted two Tests so far (Source: X/@BCCI)

India vs England, 4th Test: Ranchi pitch report and stats

What's the story After a brief break, India and England will clash in the fourth Test of the five-match series. The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi will host the contest, starting on February 23. Rohit Sharma's men, who are 2-1 up, can seal the series with a win in the upcoming game. Hence, it's a do-or-die game for the England team. Here is the pitch report.

How will the pitch play?

As per England's Ollie Pope, batters can have a hard time due to the cracks on the surface. Spinners can hence play a major part. "There are quite a few cracks, and they aren't just cracks... there are separate bits of ground that could open up with a lot of sun. The ball could deviate more off them if they open up," he stated.

India's record at this venue

The venue has hosted two Test matches. India secured a draw against Australia in 2017 followed by a thumping victory against South Africa by an innings and 202 runs in 2019. Besides, India have secured three wins in six ODIs at this venue (NR: 1). The hosts have also won three out of the four T20Is here.

Weather forecast and streaming details

As per Accuweather.com, the weather in Ranchi would be warm in the first four days with the temperature ranging from 26 to 30 degrees Celsius. However, there is a threat of rain on the final day (February 27) Sports18 Network will telecast the match while fans can livestream the match on Jio Cinema from 9:30am IST.

Here are the key stats

Ravindra Jadeja has claimed 12 Test wickets at this venue at 19.41 (5W: 1). He has also hammered fifties in his both outings with the bat here. Rohit Sharma's only Test double-ton (212) came in Ranchi in 2019. A look at the average scores - 1st innings: 474, 2nd innings: 382, and 3rd innings: 168.

Here's the head-to-head record

India and England have featured in 134 Tests. The Three Lions have the advantage with 51 victories in comparison to India's 33 triumphs. 50 matches have ended in a draw. England lost their last two Test series in India but were the last ones who defeated India at home in 2012. England have won 15 out of 67 Tests in India (24 defeats).