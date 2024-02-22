Tim David starred for Australia in the opener

2nd T20I preview: Gutted NZ seek redemption against confident Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:32 am Feb 22, 2024

What's the story New Zealand will have redemption in mind as they host Australia in the second T20I of the three-match series. The home team would be gutted with the defeat in the opener as they failed to defend 215. Mitchell Marsh and Tim David were Australia's heroes. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra slammed fifties for NZ. Here is the preview of the second match.

Details

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Eden Park in Auckland will host the second T20I on February 23. Sides bowling first have won 12 of the 29 T20Is here with the average first-innings score being 163. The track is known to offer substantial assistance to both pacers and spinners. The match won't be live telecasted in India. Amazon Prime Video, however, will provide the live streaming (11:40am IST).

Summary

Summary of the first T20I

While Conway scored 63 runs, Ravindra made 68. Finn Allen also contributed with a fiery 32 as NZ posted 215/3 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, Marsh (72*) led Australia's chase. David's brilliant 31*-run cameo helped the Aussies cross the line on the final delivery. He smoked 6, 2, and 4 off the final three deliveries to take his side over the line.

Boult

Boult set to return to NZ's T20I XI

Trent Boult, who last played a T20I in November 2022, will feature in the upcoming game. He will replace Tim Southee, who has been rested for the final two matches. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Steve Smith, whose place in Australia's T20I side has been under scrutiny, gets a chance or not.

XIs

Here are the probable XIs

Australia (Probable XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. New Zealand (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

Stats

A look at the key performers

Conway has eight T20I fifties at home as he now owns 880 runs in NZ at 51.76. Marsh has raced to 320 T20I runs while leading Australia at 80. Santner's economy of 6.73 is the second-best among full-member team bowlers with 50-plus T20I wickets since January 2021. Josh Hazlewood is the highest wicket-taker for Australia in T20Is since 2021 with 51 scalps.

Dream11

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Devon Conway, David Warner (C), Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Marsh (VC), Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Devon Conway (VC), David Warner, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell (C), Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult.