1st T20I: Can West Indies bounce back against formidable Australia?

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:32 am Feb 08, 2024

What's the story Australia will host West Indies in a three-match T20I series, starting from February 9. With the ICC T20 World Cup taking place later this year, both teams would view this series as a preparation opportunity. Meanwhile, WI will have redemption in mind as they suffered a 0-3 whitewash in the ODI leg of the tour. Here is the preview of the opener.

Details

Venue, pitch report, and streaming details

The Bellerive Oval in Hobart will host the first T20I on February 9 (1:30pm IST). This particular venue serves a lively batting track, with the bowlers having little margin for error. Chasing teams have won nine of the 18 T20Is played here. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, with the Disney+ Hotstar app having the streaming rights.

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

Australia and West Indies have featured in 19 T20Is in total. The visitors have a slight advantage over the Kangaroos with 10 wins. Australia have prevailed in nine matches while none of the games were either tied or rained out. West Indies lost their last T20I series in Australia but they won the only single T20I clash in 2013 in Brisbane.

AUS vs WI

Key players return to both camps

WI would be thrilled with the return of Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, and Andre Russell as these stars were dearly missed in the recent ODI series. Rovman Powell continues to lead the team. As far as the Australian squad is concerned, eyes will be on Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, and Adam Zampa. Mitchell Marsh will lead the hosts.

XIs

Here are the Probable XIs

Australia (Probable XI): David Warner, Josh Inglis (WK), Mitchell Marsh (C), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. WI (Probable XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rovman Powell (C), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein.

Stats

A look at the key players

With 1,811 runs, Pooran is the second-highest run-scorer for WI in T20Is. Since 2022, Holder and Joseph have returned with 40 and 32 T20I wickets, respectively. Warner has scored the most runs for Australia against West Indies, 489 runs at 44.45. Zampa is Australia's highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 82 scalps. Hazlewood is Australia's highest wicket-taker in T20Is since 2021 with 26 scalps.

Dream11

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell (C), Andre Russell (VC), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazelwood, Spencer Johnson. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (C), Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Mayers, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (VC), Marcus Stoinis, Alzarri Joseph, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazelwood, Spencer Johnson.

