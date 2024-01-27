WI

A few partnerships for West Indies

Windies got up and running before Brathwaite threw it away after chipping the ball straight to short cover. Cameron Green ended the stand. A premeditated sweep resulted in McKenzie's dismissal next with Nathan Lyon striking. Thereafter, Alick Athanaze and Kavem Hodge built a 37-run stand and another 25 runs were added between Hodge and Greaves, who also added 27 runs with Kevin Sinclair.

Opportunities

Opportunities lost for the Windies batters

Several WI batters got sound starts but threw it away. McKenzie was looking good before perishing for 41. Athanaze scored a gritty 35 from 72 balls. A tossed up delivery saw Athanaza's eyes lit and he nicked one of Lyon. Hodge fought hard for his 29 from 74 balls but was run out. Greaves made 33 from 60 and was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood.

Information

WI lost Shamar Joseph to an injury

WI suffered a massive blow after Shamar Joseph was forced to retire hurt after taking a blow on his boot while batting. This means WI couldn't use him with the ball in the fourth innings of this Test.

Duo

Three-fers for Hazlewood and Lyon

Hazlewood and Lyon grabbed three-fers versus WI. Hazlewood, who got a wicket on Day 2, added to his tally with a brace. He now has 263 scalps for Australia. Notably, he averages 15.75 versus the Windies (36 scalps). Lyon also finished with 3/42 from 22 overs. He now has 517 scalps, including 54 against WI.

AUS

Australia lose two wickets in their second innings

The hosts saw Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne get dismissed in the second innings. Labuschagne's wicket saw Australia get reduced to 42/2. Alzarri Joseph got the key wicket of Khawaja before Greaves sent Labuschagne back. Steve Smith is at the crease. He is unbeaten on 33 from 56 balls. Green is there as well, having scored 9* from 31.