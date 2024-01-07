Players who can replace David Warner as Australia's opener (Tests)

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:17 am Jan 07, 202410:17 am

Warner finished with over 8,700 Test runs (Source: X/@ICC)

David Warner has retired from Tests following Australia's 3-0 triumph over Pakistan in the recently concluded home Test series. The selectors and the team management now have the onus to identify his replacement with another home Test series against West Indies getting underway later this month. Meanwhile, the Aussies have some potent options to choose from. Here are the top contenders to replace Warner.

Why does this story matter?

Warner revealed his retirement plans from Tests ahead of the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final at the Oval versus India. The left-handed dasher drew curtains on his 12-year-long Test career. Filling his shoes would be a formidable job as the southpaw played numerous impactful knocks in whites. His aggressive approach gave nightmares to many potent bowlers.

Can Bancroft return to the team?

Cameron Bancroft, who was reprimanded for his involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering saga alongside Warner and Steve Smith, has been making his bat talk in domestic red-ball cricket. Since January 2021, he has clobbered 2,384 Sheffield Shield runs at 50.72 while opening the batting. In 10 Tests for Australia, Bancroft has 446 runs at 26.23. He last played versus England in August 2019.

Warner backed Renshaw to fill his shoes

Warner endorsed Matt Renshaw as the man to replace him last year. He averages 38.70 while opening the batting in Sheffield Shield since January 2021. However, as per ESPNcricinfo, the southpaw's best returns have come at number five, where he averages 52. Renshaw has 645 runs for Australia in 14 matches at 29.31. His last outing was versus India in Delhi, in February 2023.

Marcus Harris is another top contender

Another top contender to replace Warner from the domestic circuit is Marcus Harris. While he averages 37.68 in Sheffield Shield since January 2021, the southpaw has also done well on English tracks in County Cricket. Harris has 607 runs in 14 Tests at 25.29. He last played for Australia against England in January 2022. Last month, Warner also backed Harris to take his place.

Can Cameron Green or Steve Smith get a go?

Steve Smith, who has been prolific at four in Tests, is keen to open the batting. However, team skipper Pat Cummins does not want to tinker with the settled middle order. Many also back Cameron Green to take the role though the all-rounder has not opened much in red-ball cricket. He lost the number-six place to Mitchell Marsh in the Test team.