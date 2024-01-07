Revisiting David Warner's best Test knocks as he retires

Warner finished as Australia's fifth-highest run-getter in Tests (Source: X/@ICC)

The David Warner era in Test cricket has come to an end as the southpaw bowed out following Australia's recent 3-0 whitewash against Pakistan. Warner finished on a high, having slammed a match-winning fifty in his farewell innings. The pocket-sized dynamo will be remembered for his impact as his attacking batting gave nightmares to many bowlers. Here we revisit his top five Test knocks.

Twin tons in Cape Town

Often criticized for his dismal record outside home, Warner was at his best during the 2014 Cape Town Test against South Africa. His 152-ball 135 meant Australia declared at 494/7 while batting first. Warner's challenge was stiffer in the third innings as the Newlands tracks had deteriorated. The southpaw embraced the conditions and scored a 156-ball 145. Australia recorded a comprehensive 245-run triumph.

A destructive 180 against India

Warner humiliated Indian bowlers in the 2012 Perth Test with a blistering ton. On a track where the visitors managed 161 and 171 across their two outings, the southpaw scored runs for fun. He went after the bowlers from the outset and scored a 159-ball 180. Warner registered the then fifth-fastest Test tons (off 69 balls) as Australia recorded an innings victory.

A valiant ton in Dhaka

Warner overcame his woes against spin bowling with a remarkable fourth-innings hundred in the 2017 Dhaka Test against Bangladesh. Chasing 265, the Aussies lost wickets at regular intervals as eight of their batters could not breach the 20-run mark. Warner, nevertheless, fought alone and scored 112 off 135 balls. His efforts, however, went in vain as the Tigers won by 20 runs.

Warner's brilliance in the low-scoring thriller

Warner's maiden Test ton came in his second match, against New Zealand (2011). The Hobart track had a lot of demons as Australia and NZ managed 136 and 150 in their respective first innings. Chasing 241, Warner's attacking batting gave Australia a flying start as he scored a 170-ball 123. The lack of support from the other end meant NZ won by seven runs.

Twin tons in Adelaide

Warner was instrumental to Australia's 48-run triumph in the 2014 high-scoring Adelaide Test against India. His 163-ball 145 in the first innings set the tone for the hosts. The southpaw's efforts in the third innings were even more crucial as Australia declared at 290/5 in 69 overs. He scored 102 off 166 balls. Australia survived the Virat Kohli scare to register a win.