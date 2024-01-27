Summary

India finished at 436

India resumed at their overnight score of 421/7. Joe Root struck early and prevented Ravindra Jadeja (87) from getting a ton. The remaining two wickets also fell soon as the hosts were folded for 436 inside the first 40 minutes. Nevertheless, as England managed just 246 while batting first, Rohit Sharma's team earned a massive 190-run lead.

Jadeja

Seventh 50-plus score against England

Jadeja ended up scoring 87 off 180 balls (7 fours, 2 sixes). This was Jadeja's seventh 50-plus Test score against England as the tally also includes a ton. He has raced to 886 runs against them with his average being 34.07. He has not scored even 600 runs against any other team. Overall, he has raced to 2,891 Test runs, averaging 36.59.

Root

Second-best figures in Tests for Root

Joe Root was the pick of the England bowlers as he returned with 4/79 in 20 overs. Root recorded his third four-plus wicket haul in Test cricket. As mentioned, his only fifer also came against India (5/8 in Ahmedabad, 2021). His other four-fer came against South Africa (4/87). Overall, he has raced to 64 Test wickets at an average of 42.79.

Summary

England openers throw away their starts

England made a fine start to their innings as openers Zak Crawley (31) and Ben Duckett (47) played positively. However, both batters threw away their starts. Jasprit Bumrah sent back Duckett and Root (2) in quick succession to shift the momentum in India's favor. While Pope held one end, Ben Stokes (6) and Jonny Bairstow (10) failed to contribute much.

Root

Most Test runs against India

Though Root could only manage 2 in England's second innings, he displaced Ricky Ponting (2,555) to become the highest run-scorer against India (Tests). Root has now raced to 2,557 runs against India in 26 Tests at 60.88 (100s: 9, 50s: 10). Earlier in the game, he also surpassed Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar (2,535) to become the highest run-scorer in India-England Test matches.

Bumrah vs Root

Bumrah's dominance against Root

Jasprit Bumrah has now dismissed Root seven times across 19 Test meetings. It was an in-swinger that sharply came in as Root was trapped in front of the wickets. Five of Root's dismissals against Bumrah have come in England. Meanwhile, Bumrah has not dismissed any other batter more often in Tests.

Ashwin

Ashwin dismisses Stokes for 12th time

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Ben Stokes for the 12th time in Tests. As per Cricbuzz, he equaled Kapil Dev's record in terms of an Indian bowler dismissing a batter most often in Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, across 25 innings, Stokes has scored 232 runs versus the veteran spinner. The southpaw averages a dismal 19.33 versus Ashwin with a strike rate of 37.23.

Partnership

A century stand between Pope and Foakes

At 163/5, England looked in all sorts of trouble. However, Pope then found a potent partner in Ben Foakes (34) as the duo added 112 runs for the sixth wicket before Axar Patel dismissed the latter. Nevertheless, the Brits managed to cross 300 before stumps. Meanwhile, spin twins Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin have claimed two wickets apiece so far in this innings.

Pope

Second 50-plus score against India (Tests)

Pope returned unbeaten on 148 off 208 balls. This was Pope's second 50-plus score against India as he has raced past 440 Test runs against them, averaging 23-plus. Meanwhile, this was Pope's maiden Test hundred in England's second innings. As per Cricbuzz, he became just the second visiting batter to slam a Test hundred in the second innings versus India in India since 2018.