Here is the full schedule of WPL 2024

MI

MI are the defending champions

MI, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, became WPL's first-ever champions in 2023. They beat Delhi Capitals in the final at the Brabourne Stadium. MIW successfully chased down 132, with Nat Sciver-Brunt (60*) getting them over the line. Overall, MI won their sixth title in Indian T20 tournaments (Indian Premier League or WPL). The Rohit Sharma-led MI have lifted the IPL trophy five times.

Details

WPL 2024: A look at the key details

The 2024 WPL edition will see 20 league and two knockout matches. The league this time comprises only single headers, with all matches beginning at 7:30pm IST. While Bengaluru will host the first 11 matches, the remaining nine league matches and the two playoff games will be held in Delhi. The Delhi leg of will kick off on March 5.

Format

Eliminator and final form the knockout stage

The table-toppers at the end of league stage will directly reach the final. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), UP Warriors, and Gujarat Giants are the other three sides. Meanwhile, the second and third-placed sides will battle it out in the Eliminator (March 15). The winner of this match will advance to te final. As mentioned, Delhi will host the final on March 17.