WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals to clash in opener
Defending champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Delhi Capitals will lock horns in the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) opener. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the full schedule for the upcoming WPL season on January 24. Notably, Bengaluru and Delhi will host the 22 WPL 2024 matches from February 23 to March 17. Here are further details.
Here is the full schedule of WPL 2024
MI are the defending champions
MI, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, became WPL's first-ever champions in 2023. They beat Delhi Capitals in the final at the Brabourne Stadium. MIW successfully chased down 132, with Nat Sciver-Brunt (60*) getting them over the line. Overall, MI won their sixth title in Indian T20 tournaments (Indian Premier League or WPL). The Rohit Sharma-led MI have lifted the IPL trophy five times.
WPL 2024: A look at the key details
The 2024 WPL edition will see 20 league and two knockout matches. The league this time comprises only single headers, with all matches beginning at 7:30pm IST. While Bengaluru will host the first 11 matches, the remaining nine league matches and the two playoff games will be held in Delhi. The Delhi leg of will kick off on March 5.
Eliminator and final form the knockout stage
The table-toppers at the end of league stage will directly reach the final. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), UP Warriors, and Gujarat Giants are the other three sides. Meanwhile, the second and third-placed sides will battle it out in the Eliminator (March 15). The winner of this match will advance to te final. As mentioned, Delhi will host the final on March 17.