Zverev won a total of 125 points, while Alcaraz took away 39 winners in the match. Zverev struck seven aces compared to Norrie's six. The former had a win percentage of 73 and 47 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 31 of his 45 net points. Zverev (25) had less unforced errors than Alcaraz (45). The latter registered two double-faults.

Zverev breaks Michael Stich's record

Zverev has qualified for his seventh men's singles semi-final at Grand Slams. He played three consecutive French Open semi-finals between 2021 and 2023. The German did so at the US Open in 2020 and 2021. As per Opta, Zverev now has the second-most major semi-final appearances among German players in the Open Era, surpassing Michael Stich. He is only behind Boris Becker (18).

Alcaraz's first top-five win at Grand Slams

In the quarter-final, Zverev beat Alcaraz, the world number two. As per Opta, the former has registered his first top-five win at a Grand Slam. Notably, Zverev held 0-10 record in this regard before this match.

Zverev 5-3 Alcaraz

Zverev now has a 5-3 lead over Alcaraz in the ATP head-to-head series. This was the first encounter between the two at the Australian Open. Zverev's wins came in ATP Finals (2023), Roland Garros (2022), Vienna (2021), and Acapulco (2021).

Zverev to face Daniil Medvedev

Zverev will face a fired-up Daniil Medvedev in the 2024 Australian Open semi-final. The latter won the five-set thriller against Hubert Hurkacz earlier in the day. Medvedev sealed the match 7-6, 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. Notably, Medvedev has reached his third semi-final at the Australian Open. Medvedev has a lead of 11-7 over Zverev on the ATP Tour.