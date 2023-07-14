Carlos Alcaraz downs Daniil Medvedev, reaches 2023 Wimbledon final: Stats

Sports

Carlos Alcaraz downs Daniil Medvedev, reaches 2023 Wimbledon final: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 14, 2023 | 11:35 pm 1 min read

Alcaraz has become the fourth-youngest Wimbledon men's singles finalist in the Open Era (since 1968)

Men's singles tennis world number one Carlos Alcaraz has reached the 2023 Wimbledon final after humbling Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 on Friday. With this win, Alcaraz has become the fourth-youngest Wimbledon men's singles finalist in the Open Era (since 1968). Meanwhile, Alcaraz is the third Spanish man to reach the final here, joining 1966 champion Manuel Santana and two-time titlist Rafael Nadal.

Here are the match stats

Alcaraz doled out four aces compared to Medvedev's five. In terms of double faults, Alcaraz committed one less (3-4). He clocked a 73% win on the first serve and a 65% win on the second. He also converted 6/14 break points.

Share this timeline