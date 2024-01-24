Details

Venue, pitch report, and streaming details

The Gabba, Brisbane, will play host to the 2nd Test from January 25 (9:30am IST). The wicket at this venue has been conducive for the seamers. While the batters will face extra bounce, the surface gets spinners in play as the match progresses. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, with the Disney+ Hotstar app having the streaming rights.

Record

Australia dominate WI in Tests

Australia firmly dominate WI as far as the head-to-head record in Tests is concerned. The two sides have clashed in 119 matches, with the Aussies winning 61 of them. While the Caribbean side emerged winners 32 times, the remaining 25 games were drawn. The two teams last met in the format in 2022. Australia routed WI 2-0 at home.

Information

WI's last Test win over Australia

It is worth noting that West Indies last defeated Australia in Test cricket in May 2003. This remains WI's only Test win over the Aussies in the 21st century. Their previous Test win against Australia came in March 1999.

Pink ball

Australia's dominance in pink-ball Tests

Australia have a perfect record in Day/Night Tests, having won all 11 encounters. They have beaten New Zealand (twice), South Africa, Pakistan (twice), England (thrice), Sri Lanka, India, and West Indies. Australia have played Day/Night Tests only at home (Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, and Hobart). Notably, Australia's last pink-ball Test was against West Indies, with the hosts winning by 419 runs.

News

Head, Green to play after recovering from COVID-19

Australian batter Travis Head, who had contracted COVID-19, has finally recovered from it. Cameron Green and head coach Andrew McDonald also tested positive for the virus. However, the former, along with Head, will feature in the Test. Besides, all-rounder Kevin Sinclair is set to make his Test debut for the Windies. As per ESPNcricinfo, he will replace Gudakesh Motie.

Probable XIs

A look at Probable XIs

Australia (Probable XI): Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (captain), Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood. West Indies (Probable XI): Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (wicket-keeper), Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, and Shamar Joseph.