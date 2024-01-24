Crowns

3rd side with multiple BBL crowns

As mentioned, Brisbane Heat claimed just their second BBL honor. Before this, their maiden crown came in the 2012-13 season. Heat are now the third side to win two-plus BBL titles, joning Perth Scorchers (5) and the Sixers (3). Sixers have now finished as runner-up for the fourth time. It was their seventh final in the competition's history.

Most Runs

Short ended as the top run-scorer in BBL 2023-24

Adelaide Strikers' Matthew Short was the top scorer in the 2023-24 season. He amassed 541 runs at a whopping 60.11. Short slammed six fifties. Heat's Brown scored 53 from 38 balls in the final. His knock consisted of five fours and three sixes. Brown finished the season as the second-highest run-scorer (366 at 40.66). Aaron Hardie of Perth Scorchers finished 3rd with 334 runs.

Wickets

Brisbane Heat bowlers dominate the wickets column

Brisbane Heat duo Xavier Colin Bartlett and Spencer Johnson ended up as the top wicket-takers in the BBL 2023-24 season. As per ESPNcricinfo, Bartlett picked 20 scalps at 14.70. Johnson, who took a four-fer in the final, managed 19 scalps at 14.47. Ben Dwarshuis of the Sixers claimed 17 scalps at 16.70. Heat's Paul Walter also claimed 17 wickets at 17.11.

Batting stats

A look at the key batting stats

Brown was the lone centurion in BBL 2023-24. His knock of 140 from 57 balls against the Strikers was the top score. Short struck the most fifty-plus scores (6). He also hit the most sixes (25) with Brown slamming 23. David Payne of the Strikers posted the best strike rate (minimum 3 innings) worth 205.88.

Bowling stats

A look at the key bowling stats

Dwarshuis (5/21), Strikers' Lance Morris (5/24), and Heat's Daniel Sams (5/30) were the only bowlers with a five-wicket haul in BBL 2023-24. Strikers' Lloyd Pope and Heat's Sams were the only two bowlers with two most four-wickets-in-an-innings and over. Strikers' James Bazley conceded the most runs in an innings versus Scorchers. He conceded 57 runs from three overs.

Records

Here are the fast stats

Hardie and Zak Crawley's 157-run stand for the second wicket versus the Hurricanes for Scorchers was the highest partnership this season. Heat's Michael Neser claimed the most number of catches this season (11). Heat clocked the two highest scores this season (214/3 versus Melbourne Stars and 214/7 versus Strikers). Dwarshuis recorded the most number of ducks in BBL 2023-24 (3).

