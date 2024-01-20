Shoaib Malik becomes first Asian player with 13,000 T20 runs

By Rajdeep Saha 05:21 pm Jan 20, 202405:21 pm

Shoaib Malik has become the first Asian player with 13,000 T20 runs (Photo credit: cwc2019.cricketworldcup.com)

Shoaib Malik has become the first Asian player with 13,000 T20 runs. Malik achieved the milestone in match number three of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Saturday. Malik scored an unbeaten 18-ball 17, slamming two fours. He helped his side Fortune Barishal overcome Rangpur Riders. Riders managed 134/9 in 20 overs as Malik claimed 1/9. Barishal chased down the score.

Second player after Chris Gayle to hammer 13,000-plus runs

Malik came into this contest with 12,993 runs and needed seven more to reach the milestone. He now has 13,010 runs at an average of over 36. Malik owns 82 fifties in the format. Malik has become the second player with 13,000-plus runs in the 20-over format. He joins Chris Gayle, who ended his career with 14,562 runs at 36.22.

Key stats for Malik in the 20-over format

Out of his 13,010 runs in the 20-over format, Malik compiled 2,435 runs in T20Is at 31.21. He is the fourth-highest scorer for Pakistan in the format. Malik has played for several global T20 leagues around the world. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 53 Bangladesh Premier League matches, Malik has amassed 1,341 runs at 35.28. He averages 35.28, having played for four different franchises.