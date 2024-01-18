Gulbadin Naib smashes the joint-fastest T20I fifty for Afghanistan: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha

Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib scored 55*-run knock from 23 balls (Photo credit: X/@ACBofficials)

Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib scored a sensational 55*-run knock from 23 balls in the third and final T20I versus India in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Naib helped Afghanistan tie India's score of 212/4 to force a Super Over. Notably, India and Afghanistan were involved in two Super Overs as the hosts prevailed in the second. Naib, who showed his brilliance, scripted a special record. Here's more.

Naib slams a ferocious knock of 55*

Naib came to the crease after the Afghan openers added 93 runs for the first wicket. However, Afghanistan were reduced to 107/3 in the 13th over. Naib and Mohammad Nabi added a pivotal fifty-plus stand to steady the ship. Nabi hit 34 from 16 balls. After Nabi's departure, Naib took over and his stay until the end forced a tie.

The joint-fastest fifty for Afghanistan in T20Is

As per ESPNcricinfo, Naib has now recorded the joint-fastest fifty for Afghanistan in T20Is. Naib, who consumed 21 balls for his fifty, equaled the record of Nabi. Veteran all-rounder Nabi got to his fifty from 21 balls as well back in 2017 versus Ireland in Greater Noida. Najibullah Zadran (twice), Hazratullah Zazai, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz follow suit, having smashed 22-ball fifties.

Second successive fifty versus India

32-year-old Naib registered his second successive fifty versus India. Naib hit 57 in the second encounter. Playing his 63rd match, Naib owns 787 runs at 21.86. He owns three fifties. Overall in the 20-over format, Naib has amassed 1,578 runs at 22.22.

India prevail after two Super Overs

India rode on a fifth T20I century from Rohit Sharma and a rapid 39-ball 69* from Rinku Singh to post 212/4 after 20 overs. India were 22/4 at one stage before the two added a defining 190-run stand. In response, Afghanistan tied India's score with a superb show from Naib. The first Super Over was tied before India won the second.