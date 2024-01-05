2024 T20 WC: India-Pakistan clash in New York (June 9)

2024 T20 WC: India-Pakistan clash in New York (June 9)

Jan 05, 2024

New York will host the high-voltage India-Pakistan clash

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the schedule for the 2024 men's T20 World Cup set to be held in the Caribbean and the USA. India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9 in New York. The 20-team tournament will kick off on June 1, with hosts USA meeting Canada in the opener. The final will take place on June 29.

20 teams to feature in 2024 T20 WC

England, Pakistan, New Zealand, India, Australia, South Africa, Netherlands, and Sri Lanka secured their berths after finishing in the top eight of the 2022 T20 WC. Afghanistan and Bangladesh were next in the T20I Rankings. European Qualifiers: Ireland and Scotland. East Asia-Pacific Qualifiers: Papua New Guinea. Americas Qualifiers: Canada. Asian Qualifiers: Nepal and Oman. African Qualifiers: Namibia and Uganda. Hosts: West Indies and USA.

Here are the four groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and the USA. Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, and Oman. Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea. Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Nepal.

A look at the format

As per the 2024 T20 World Cup format, 20 teams will be divided into four groups of five each. The top two teams from each group will enter the Super Eights. The Super Eight stage will be further bifurcated into two groups of four teams each. The top two teams from these groups will then advance into the semi-finals.

Uganda, Namibia sealed the coveted berths

In a historic development, the Uganda cricket team qualified for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Uganda sealed the spot with a nine-wicket win against Rwanda in their final Africa Region Qualifier match. They finished above both Zimbabwe and Kenya, becoming the 20th side to seal the T20 WC berth. Earlier, Namibia went through after winning five matches in the African Qualifiers.

USA, WI to host the tournament

In April 2022, the ICC awarded the USA automatic qualification for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The USA, who would co-host the expanded 20-team tournament with the West Indies, are set to record their first-ever World Cup appearance. Notably, the USA will host its first-ever global cricket tournament. Their cricket team last qualified for a marquee ICC event in 2004 (Champions Trophy).

55 matches; India-Pakistan match in Long Island

The tournament will see as many as 55 matches, with 16 games to be held in Lauderhill, Dallas, and New York. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island will host the high-octane India-Pakistan clash on 9 June. Besides, 41 matches will be held in the Caribbean across six different islands. Barbados will play host to the final on 29 June.

Have a look at the full schedule