2nd T20I: Afghanistan compile 172/10 against India; Gulbadin Naib shines

1/10

Sports 3 min read

2nd T20I: Afghanistan compile 172/10 against India; Gulbadin Naib shines

By Parth Dhall 08:49 pm Jan 14, 202408:49 pm

Arshdeep Singh took three wickets in Indore (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Afghanistan perished for 172 against India in the 2nd T20I at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. This is now their highest T20I total against India. The visitors were powered by a power-packed 57 from top-order batter Gulbadin Naib. Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman also fired at the death. While Arshdeep Singh took three wickets, Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel scalped two.

2/10

A decent start for Afghanistan despite two blows

Afghanistan had a flying start (20 runs in two overs) after India invited them to bat. The hosts introduced leg-spinner Bishnoi in only the third over, and he straightaway dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz. However, he conceded 18 runs in his very next over. Naib, who joined Ibrahim Zadran smashed a flurry of boundaries. Although Afghanistan lost Zadran, they accumulated 58/2 in six overs.

3/10

Afghanistan's highest Powerplay total against India (T20Is)

According to Cricbuzz, Afghanistan's 58/2 is their highest Powerplay total in seven T20Is against India. Their previous best total in this regard came during the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup encounter (47/2).

4/10

An entertaining knock from Naib

Naib arrived in the middle after Afghanistan lost their first wicket in the form of Gurbaz. The right-handed batter kept the scoreboard in check throughout his knock. Although Ibrahim Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai departed in quick succession, Naib's onslaught continued. He smashed 57 off 35 balls, a knock laced with 5 fours and 4 sixes. It was his second half-century in T20I cricket.

5/10

Axar gives nothing away

Axar took two wickets for India, dismissing Zadran and half-centurion Naib. Axar bowled a beauty to Zadran, drawing him forward with a slower delivery and castling him in the sixth over. He then got the crucial scalp of Naib, who was looking dangerous. A change of pace did Naib in. Axar conceded 17 runs in four overs.

6/10

Axar completes 200 T20 wickets

With his second scalp, Axar completed 200 wickets in T20 cricket. The left-arm spinner also owns over 2,500 runs in the format. Axar's compatriot Ravindra Jadeja, who also happens to be a left-arm spinner and a left-handed batter, is the only other Indian all-rounder with the double of 200 wickets and 2,000 runs in the format.

7/10

Cameos from Janat and Mujeeb

Afghanistan were down to 134/6 in the 17th over with the dismissal of Najibullah Zadran (23). All-rounder Karim Janat's cameo then powered the Afghans past 160. He smashed a 10-ball 20 (2 fours and 1 six). Simultaneously, Mujeeb Ur Rahman took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners. He smashed 2 fours and as many maximums in his 9-ball 21.

8/10

Arshdeep takes a three-fer

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep, who started the proceedings for India, was the pick of their bowlers. He picked up three wickets for 32 runs in four overs. Arshdeep's first wicket came in the form of Najibullah Zadran in the 18th over. The left-arm seamer got rid of both Janat and Noor Ahmad in the final over. Arshdeep conceded eight runs in the last over.

9/10

Rohit Sharma features in his 150th T20I

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has become the first-ever player to feature in 150 men's T20 Internationals. The ongoing match marked Rohit's milestone match. Interestingly, no other player has featured in even 140 matches. Ireland's Paul Stirling follows Rohit with 134 appearances in the shortest format. Among Indians, Rohit's compatriot Virat Kohli is the only other player to have played over 100 T20Is.

10/10

Afghanistan's highest T20I total against India

As mentioned, Afghanistan have recorded their highest total against India in T20I cricket. They scripted this record in the series opener in Mohali. Before this series, their previous highest total in this regard was 144/7 (2021 T20 World Cup).