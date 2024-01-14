Rohit Sharma becomes first man with 150 T20I appearances: Stats

Rohit Sharma becomes first man with 150 T20I appearances: Stats

By Parth Dhall 07:37 pm Jan 14, 2024

Rohit Sharma has the second-most T20I runs (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma has become the first-ever player to feature in 150 men's T20 Internationals. The 2nd T20I between India and Afghanistan at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, marked Rohit's milestone match. India won the toss and elected to field first. Rohit, the most capped men's T20I player, is the second-highest run-scorer in the format. Here are the key stats.

A milestone match for Rohit

As mentioned, Rohit is the first man to play 150 T20Is. Interestingly, no other player has featured in even 140 matches. Ireland's Paul Stirling follows Rohit with 134 appearances in the shortest format. Among Indians, Rohit's compatriot Virat Kohli is the only other player to have played over 100 T20Is. MS Dhoni (98) and Hardik Pandya (92) follow suit.

The fifth player with this feat

While Rohit has become the first man to feature in 150 T20Is, he is overall the fifth player with this feat (men or women). Among women, Harmanpreet Kaur (161), Suzie Bates (152), Danni Wyatt (151), and Alyssa Healy (150) have reached this landmark.

Rohit announced his arrival in style

Rohit made his T20I debut during the 2007 World T20 in the match against England. Rohit didn't bat in that encounter, with Yuvraj Singh smashing 6 sixes in an over. Rohit's maiden T20I innings came in the following match against South Africa. He smashed an unbeaten 50, which turned out to be a match-winning knock. He went on to smash several T20I records thereafter.

Second-most T20I runs

As of now (before the 2nd T20I), Rohit has smacked 3,853 T20I runs at 31.07. The tally includes four tons. He is only behind Kohli in terms of T20I runs. The latter owns over 4,000 runs in the format. Rohit's closest rival on the list is Pakistan's Babar Azam. The former Pakistan skipper owns 3,608 runs in the format.