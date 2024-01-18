Mohammad Nabi scripts a unique T20I batting record for Afghanistan

By Rajdeep Saha

Mohammad Nabi scored a useful 16-ball 34 (Photo credit: X/@ACBofficials)

Mohammad Nabi scored a useful 16-ball 34 in the third and final T20I versus India in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Nabi's blitz alongside fifties from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, and Gulbadin Naib ensured Afghanistan tied the match against India, needing 213. However, India prevailed after two Super Overs to clinch the classic encounter. Nabi, who dazzled with his shots, scripted a unique record for Afghanistan.

Nabi makes his presence felt with a solid 34

Nabi came to the crease when Afghanistan were reeling at 107/3 in the 13th over after being 93/0 at one stage. He showed his purpose and struck at an impressive strike rate of 212.50. Nabi slammed three maximums and two fours during his stay. He added 56 runs alongside Naib before perishing in the 17th over after carving his cut shot in the air.

Nabi becomes the first Afghan player to smash 100 sixes

Nabi's three sixes have taken him to a tally of 101 as he became the first Afghan player to register 100-plus sixes in the format. Nabijullah Zadran is the only other Afghan player with 90-plus maximums (95). In the 20-over format, Nabi now owns 268 maximums. He also has 136 fours (second-highest) for Afghanistan and an overall tally of 381.

Nabi is closing in on these milestones

Nabi's 34 has taken him to 1,967 runs at an average of 22.60 in T20Is. He needs 33 more to reach a mark of 2,000 runs. Meanwhile, he is also closing in on 5,500 runs in T20s. He has 5,478 runs.

India prevail after two Super Overs

India rode on a fifth T20I century from Rohit Sharma and a rapid 39-ball 69* from Rinku Singh to post 212/4 after 20 overs. India were 22/4 at one stage before the two added a defining 190-run stand. In response, Afghanistan tied India's score with a superb show from Naib. The first Super Over was tied before India won the second.

