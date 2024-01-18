Rohit Sharma, Rinku Singh record India's highest-ever T20I partnership: Stats

By Parth Dhall

India won the match through two Super Overs

The 3rd between India and Afghanistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, came to a dramatic end as it witnessed two Super Overs. Afghanistan leveled India's score of 212/4, with Gulbadin Naib (55*) guiding them to 212/6. Earlier, a 190-run stand between Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh lifted India from 22/4. This is now India's highest partnership for any wicket in T20I cricket.

An innings-defining partnership for India

India lost four quick wickets on a bowler-friendly pitch after electing to bat. However, an incredible partnership between Rohit and Rinku saved India from sinking. The duo helped India recover brick-by-brick, guiding them past 80 in 12 overs. While Rohit continued to clear the rope, Rinku aced the death overs. As many as 58 runs were scored in the last two overs.

First batter with five T20I tons

Rohit returned unbeaten on 121 off 69 balls, a knock laced with 11 fours and 8 sixes. He registered his highest score in the shortest international format, gonig past 118 against Sri Lanka in 2017 in Indore. Rohit slammed his fifth century, now the most by a batter in T20Is. He went past his compatriot Suryakumar Yadav and Australia's Glenn Maxwell (four each).

Rinku records his career-best T20I score

While Rohit counter-attacked with big hits, Rinku safeguarded the other end. He didn't fall prey to Afghanistan's short-ball ploy. Rinku smashed 69* off 39 balls, a knock studded with 2 fours and 6 sixes. Notably, three of these maximums came on the final three deliveries of the innings. Rinku slammed his second T20I fifty and recorded his highest score in the format.

A record-breaking partnership

Rohit and Rinku added 190 runs for the fifth wicket. This India's highest partnership for any wicket in T20Is. The previous highest partnership in this regard was between Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson (176 runs vs Ireland, 2022). Nepal's DS Airee and Kushal Malla previouslt held the record for the highest T20I stand for the fifth wicket or below (145 vs Hong Kong, 2023).

Another feat for Team India

Rohit and Rinku helped India become the only side to record a 200-plus total after being four down for 25 or less runs. The previous highest total in this regard was 188/6 from 16/4 (USA vs Ireland, Lauderhill, 2021).

The tale of last two overs

As mentioned, the last two overs of India's innings produced a total of 58 runs. Rohit and Rinku smashed 6 sixes and 3 fours combined. According to ESPNcricinfo, these are the most runs in the last two overs of a T20 match. Rohit and Rinku smashed 36 runs in the final over, the joint-most in an over in T20I cricket.

A look at the match summary

India lost four quick wickets, batting first. Fareed Ahmad sent back three batters. Rohit and Rinku drove India past 200. In response, Afghanistan openers Gurbaz and Zadran added 93 runs. Naib and Mohammad Nabi took over in the middle overs before the former scored 19 in the final over. The match was decided by two Super Overs, with India defending 11 in the second.