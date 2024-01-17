Rohit Sharma breaks records with his fifth T20I century

By Parth Dhall

Rohit Sharma slammed his highest T20I score

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has slammed his fifth century in T20 Internationals. The Indian skipper reached the three-figure mark in the 3rd and final T20I against Afghanistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Rohit played a captain's knock after India were reduced to 22/4, batting first. He shared a century stand with Rinku Singh. Rohit now has the most centuries in T20I cricket.

An rescuing ton from Rohit

Rohit, who recorded ducks in India's first two encounters, regained his Midas touch in Bengaluru. He firmly held his end as India lost four wickets in the Powerplay in testing conditions. Rohit counter-attacked with his incredible hits in the middle phase. Working in tandem with Rinku, he reached his century in the 19th over. Interestingly, Rohit was batting at 17(24) at one stage.

Most tons in T20I cricket

As mentioned, Rohit now has the most centuries in T20I cricket. He went past his compatriot Suryakumar Yadav and Australia's Glenn Maxwell, each of whom has four tons in the format.

Rohit's highest T20I score

Rohit returned unbeaten on 121 off 69 balls, a knock laced with 11 fours and 8 sixes. From reverse sweeps to stylish pulls, the knock had some riveting strokes. He started cautiously but finished with a strike rate of 175.36. Rohit registered his highest score in the shortest international format, gonig past 118 against Sri Lanka in 2017 in Indore.