Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 07, 2021, 12:48 pm

West Indies star Chris Gayle, on Saturday, confirmed that he hasn't retired yet from international cricket. There were several speculations doing rounds regarding his retirement when Dwayne Bravo signed off after WI's final T20 World Cup game against Australia. However, the Universe Boss clarified that he would like to bid adieu in front of his home crowd. Here are further details.

Statement

Gayle wants to retire in front of his home crowd

"I didn't announce any retirement but (if) they actually give me one game in Jamaica to go in front of my home crowd, then I can say 'hey guys, thank you so much'," Gayle said in Facebook live. "If not, I'll announce it. I'll be joining DJ Bravo in the backend and say thanks to everyone but I can't say that as yet."

Patch

Gayle averages just 15 in international cricket this year

Gayle has had a lean patch after his international comeback (earlier this year). He was not up to the mark in the T20I series against Australia. This saw his T20I average plunge below 30 for the first time since 2007. Gayle has racked up mere 272 runs from 21 T20I innings at an average of 15.11 in 2021.

Giant

A giant in T20 cricket!

Gayle is still a giant in T20 cricket. He is the leading run-scorer in the format, having amassed 14,321 runs from 453 matches at 36.44. The tally includes 22 hundreds and 87 fifties. He has over 1,000 fours (1,108) and sixes (1,045). Gayle holds the record for highest individual score in T20 cricket. He smashed an unbeaten 175* in the 2013 IPL against PWI.

Information

Gayle scored his last T20 hundred in 2019

Gayle scored the last of his 22 T20 hundreds in 2019. He smashed 116 off 62 balls, playing for Jamaica Tallawahs against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The innings was studded with 7 fours and 10 sixes.

Career

'42 and still going strong'

Reflecting on his long-standing career, "I want to give thanks to actually be standing here today, aged 42 still going strong. I've had a bit of hiccups. I've shed blood, I've shed tears in WI cricket, you name it, one leg, one hand, I'm still batting for West Indies. "It was a pleasure always to represent West Indies, I'm very passionate about West Indies."