Sai Pallavi-Junaid Khan's 'Ek Din' locks November release date

The much-anticipated film Ek Din, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan , will be released on November 7, 2025. The announcement was made by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday. While no official announcement has been made, this film marks the Bollywood debut of Pallavi and is a significant reunion of two legendary names in Indian cinema— Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan—after 17 years.

Film details 'Ek Din' set for a theatrical release this year-end Ek Din is a landmark film as it brings together Pallavi and Khan for the first time. The film is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by cousins Aamir and Mansoor. Adarsh's post on social media read, "#EkDin - which marks the first-ever on-screen pairing of #SaiPallavi and #JunaidKhan - is set for a theatrical release on 7 Nov 2025."

Reunion significance Aamir, Mansoor last worked together in 2008 The last collaboration between Aamir and Mansoor was in the 2008 film Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na, which starred their nephew Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza. Notably, Mansoor directed Aamir's debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988 and also helmed Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander (1992) and Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995).