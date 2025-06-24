'It doesn't fit...': Darsheel on not being part of 'Sitaare...'
What's the story
Darsheel Safary, who played Ishaan Awasthi in the much-acclaimed Taare Zameen Par, recently opened up about not being in Aamir Khan's new film, Sitaare Zameen Par. Speaking to News18, he said there "might have been days" when he had thought that it would be "cool" to be part of the film, but ultimately realized he wouldn't fit into the story of the spiritual sequel.
Disappointment
'Having possessiveness is a natural emotion...': Safary
When asked if he felt disappointed about not being approached for Sitaare Zameen Par, Safary said he did, but the actor soon accepted that the film was not about him. He said, "Having possessiveness is a natural emotion, so there might have been days where I thought it'd have been cool if I was a part of Sitaare Zameen Par." "But then, if you look at the bigger picture... If it doesn't fit, it just doesn't."
Legacy
Safary says, 'Main bas ek zariya tha'
Safary also spoke about how he felt about Taare Zameen Par all these years later. He said, "I have always known that this film, Taare Zameen Par, is not about me... Main bas ek zariya tha (I was just a medium)." "All our characters in Taare Zameen Par were mediums. It was never mine." He added, "I am all okay with me not being a part of Sitaare Zameen Par. I just feel lucky to be a part of that legacy."
Film's theme
Meanwhile, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is performing well at box office
Sitaare Zameen Par hit the theaters on June 20 and since then has been received well by the audience and the critics. The movie is produced by Khan along with Ravi Bhagchandka and Aparna Purohit. It explores themes of empowerment and inclusivity. Khan in the film plays a basketball coach who has to train 10 differently-abled students after getting suspended from his job.