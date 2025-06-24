'It doesn't fit...': Darsheel on not being part of 'Sitaare...'

Darsheel Safary , who played Ishaan Awasthi in the much-acclaimed Taare Zameen Par, recently opened up about not being in Aamir Khan 's new film, Sitaare Zameen Par . Speaking to News18, he said there "might have been days" when he had thought that it would be "cool" to be part of the film, but ultimately realized he wouldn't fit into the story of the spiritual sequel.

Disappointment 'Having possessiveness is a natural emotion...': Safary When asked if he felt disappointed about not being approached for Sitaare Zameen Par, Safary said he did, but the actor soon accepted that the film was not about him. He said, "Having possessiveness is a natural emotion, so there might have been days where I thought it'd have been cool if I was a part of Sitaare Zameen Par." "But then, if you look at the bigger picture... If it doesn't fit, it just doesn't."

Legacy Safary says, 'Main bas ek zariya tha' Safary also spoke about how he felt about Taare Zameen Par all these years later. He said, "I have always known that this film, Taare Zameen Par, is not about me... Main bas ek zariya tha (I was just a medium)." "All our characters in Taare Zameen Par were mediums. It was never mine." He added, "I am all okay with me not being a part of Sitaare Zameen Par. I just feel lucky to be a part of that legacy."