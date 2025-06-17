When will Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty start shooting 'Golmaal 5'?
What's the story
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Ajay Devgn, who have delivered several successful films together, are reportedly reuniting for their next project Golmaal 5.
It will begin production in 2026, as per a report by Pinkvilla.
The duo has previously worked on films like Zameen, Sunday, All The Best, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Simmba, Sooryavanshi, Singham Again, and the Golmaal franchise.
Their upcoming collaboration will mark their 14th project together.
Ongoing work
Shetty is busy with the Rakesh Maria biopic
Currently, Shetty is busy with the Rakesh Maria biopic featuring John Abraham. The movie is expected to wrap up by September 2025, after which Shetty will shift his focus to Golmaal 5.
The source said, "Right after completing work on the Rakesh Maria Biopic. Rohit moves on to the prep of Golmaal 5, and take it on floors by February/March 2026."
The insider said that the screenplay of the movie is being written by a new team of writers.
Cast reunion
Devgn to finish 'Ranger' and 'Drishyam' before starting 'Golmaal 5'
Golmaal 5 will see Devgn reuniting with the entire star cast, including Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, and Johnny Lever.
Golmaal is one of India's most successful and beloved comic franchises. It is reported to hit theaters in early 2027.
Meanwhile, Devgn is expected to wrap up shooting for Drishyam 3 and Ranger before starting work on Golmaal 5.
His next release is Son of Sardaar 2.