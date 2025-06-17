What's the story

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Ajay Devgn, who have delivered several successful films together, are reportedly reuniting for their next project Golmaal 5.

It will begin production in 2026, as per a report by Pinkvilla.

The duo has previously worked on films like Zameen, Sunday, All The Best, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Simmba, Sooryavanshi, Singham Again, and the Golmaal franchise.

Their upcoming collaboration will mark their 14th project together.