Next Article

Huma Qureshi joins 'Jolly LLB 3' cast

Huma Qureshi returns for 'Jolly LLB 3'; joins Akshay, Arshad

By Tanvi Gupta 02:43 pm May 06, 202402:43 pm

What's the story After the buzz surrounding the commencement of filming for Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, reports on Monday confirmed that Huma Qureshi is set to join the cast. Qureshi, who starred opposite Kumar in Jolly LLB 2, is gearing up to reprise her character in this latest installment of the hit franchise. To note, the first part of the series included Amrita Rao.

Filming update

'Jolly LLB 3' production is underway in Rajasthan

Per Pinkvilla, Qureshi is traveling to Ajmer, Rajasthan on Monday to join Kumar and Warsi on set. This follows the Instagram update from the two actors marking the start of production. In their post, Warsi introduced himself as Jagdish Tyagi while Kumar returned as his character, Jagdishwar Mishra. The caption read: "Ab original kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi...But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride!!"

Storyline insight

'Situation comedy': Plot details of 'Jolly LLB 3'

Meanwhile, the portal has also shared some details about the plot of the third installment. A source revealed, "Staying true to the franchise, it's a situational comedy set against the backdrop of the Indian Judiciary System. It's essentially a fight between the two Jollys—Akshay & Arshad—with Saurabh Shukla as the judge." The source further added, "The makers have zeroed in on a very relevant case, which is bigger and a lot more complicated than the earlier two Jolly LLB films."

Release date

'Jolly LLB 3' set for big screen debut in 2025

The film, helmed by Subhash Kapoor, is being shot primarily in Mumbai and at authentic locations in Rajasthan. Fans of the franchise can look forward to seeing Jolly LLB 3 on big screens in 2025. Meanwhile, in addition to Jolly LLB 3, Warsi and Kumar are collaborating on another hit franchise, Welcome 3. The comedy film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and is slated for a December 20 release.