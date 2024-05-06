Next Article

Manoj Bajpayee's 'The Family Man 3' begins filming

By Tanvi Gupta 02:40 pm May 06, 202402:40 pm

What's the story Amazon Prime Video has officially announced the commencement of production for the third season of its popular series, The Family Man. The announcement was made on their official Instagram account on Monday, where they shared a behind-the-scenes photo featuring the show's lead actor, Manoj Bajpayee, and creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj & DK. The post caption simply read, "#TFM3W??? us: shoot begins, (sic)."

Anticipation

'Can't wait': Fans eagerly await the next chapter

The announcement of the third season's production sparked a wave of excitement among fans. Many expressed their anticipation in the comments section of the post, saying, "Can't wait." However, some fans also expressed disappointment, realizing that the start of filming means a longer wait for the new season. To note, Bajpayee will reprise his role as Srikant Tiwari—an ordinary man with extraordinary spy skills.

Twitter Post

Plot

'The Family Man 3' will continue Srikant Tiwari's thrilling journey

In the upcoming season, Tiwari will continue to juggle national security threats and family life. The narrative will follow him as he strives to mend his relationship with his wife while facing "a formidable adversary in his mission to protect his country and its sovereignty." The series is backed by Raj & DK under their production house D2R Films and written by Suman Kumar along with Raj & DK.

Cast

Familiar faces to return for the third installment

The third season will feature many returning cast members. Priya Mani will reprise her role as Suchitra Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Ashlesha Thakur as Dhriti Tiwari, and Vedant Sinha as Atharv Tiwari. After the success of its second season, The Family Man garnered international acclaim for its gripping storyline. Meanwhile, Bajpayee is gearing up for his 100th film Bhaiyya Ji, helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki, which is slated to hit theaters on May 24.