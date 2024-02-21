'Marry My Husband' concluded on Tuesday with highest ratings!

'Marry My Husband': First K-drama to top Prime Video's charts

By Tanvi Gupta 09:21 pm Feb 21, 2024

What's the story Studio Dragon's groundbreaking K-drama, Marry My Husband, has scripted history as the first Korean drama to top Amazon Prime Video's global daily TV show rankings, reported Allkpop. The captivating series wrapped up on Tuesday (per KST), leaving a lasting impression on the international television scene. During its broadcast run, it ranked first in the daily rankings in 67 countries, including the United States (US), Canada, England, Japan, Australia, and various European nations.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The "buzzworthy" drama continued its winning streak since its premiere on January 1 on tvN. It held the top spot for six consecutive weeks in Good Data Corporation's weekly rankings. The show's exceptional cast also made waves on the list of top drama cast members. Park Min-young—the series's leading lady—maintained her No. 1 position for six weeks. Song Ha-yoon, Na In-woo, BoA, and Lee Yi-kyung also secured places in the top 10 drama cast member rankings.

Rankings

'MMH's finale broke ratings records

The gripping revenge tale concluded on a high note! The finale episode achieved a remarkable average nationwide (South Korea) viewership rating of 12%, setting a new personal best. This also showcased a notable 0.9% increase from the preceding episode. In contrast, KBS2's Love Song for Illusion, airing in the same time slot, maintained a consistent average nationwide viewership rating of 1.9%. This was the same as its previous episode.

Plot

'MMH' dropped wedding pictorial featuring central couple

On Tuesday night, tvN delighted viewers by sharing photos of the show's central couple, Kang Ji-won (Park) and Yoo Ji-hyuk (Na). The images captured the satisfying culmination of their journey, which led them to marry each other. For those unaware, the storyline revolves around Kang's vengeful journey after uncovering her husband Park Min-hwan's (Lee) affair with her best friend Jung Soo-min (Song). After her tragic death, Kang is transported back in time and plots revenge along with her boss, Yoo.

Twitter Post

Sequel

Is series being renewed for S02?

Now that MMH has ended, prospects for season two appear dim. In the realm of contemporary K-dramas, the trend leans toward single-season narratives as they tell a complete story. Moreover, this time-traveling revenge drama drew inspiration from a standalone webcomic with no sequel or follow-up. Paving the way for a second season would necessitate the creation of new material, a rarity in K-dramas.