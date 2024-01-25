#1

'Sam Bahadur'

Starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, Sam Bahadur is a biopic based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film showed all five wars that Manekshaw was a part of. It also featured Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles. Where to watch: Zee5 Date of release: January 26

#2

'Animal'

The Ranbir Kapoor-led film Animal is all set to make its OTT debut this weekend. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in important roles. One of the biggest blockbusters of 2023, Animal was theatrically released on December 1, and grossed over Rs. 500 crore. Where to watch: Netflix Date of release: January 26

#3

'Panchayat 3'

Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav, the series is returning with its third season. Revolving around a small village called Phulera in Uttar Pradesh, it tells the story of an engineering graduate who is posted as the secretary of the Panchayat. The critically acclaimed series is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video Date of release: January 26

#4

'Karmma Calling'

Featuring Raveena Tandon in the leading role, Karmma Calling is an upcoming series that also stars Namrata Sheth and Varun Sood. Directed by Ruchi Narain, it follows the story of millionaire Indrani Kothari who resides in Alibaug. Amidst her glittery gold life, some deep dark secrets will soon be revealed. Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar Date of release: January 26

#5

'Expats'

Lulu Wang's upcoming series Expats is based on Janice YK Lee's 2016 novel The Expatriates. It stars Nicole Kidman as Margaret, Ji-young Yoo as Mercy, Jack Huston as David Starr, and Sarayu Blue as Hilary Starr. Kidman and Wang have also produced it alongside Per Saari, Theresa Park, Alice Bell, and Melanie Marnich. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video Date of release: January 26