Deepika-Hrithik, Sara-Aditya: 5 fresh pairings we will see in 2024

By Namrata Ganguly 02:10 am Jan 17, 202402:10 am

Upcoming new 'jodis' of 2024

With several intriguing new pairings, 2024 is going to be a cinematic extravaganza for the Indian film industry, building on the prosperous end of 2023. Every year, audiences are introduced to leads who have never been seen on screen together and that's what makes watching movies extra intriguing. Five such pairings across various Indian film industries are listed below.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter'

One of the most-awaited and anticipated Bollywood films of the year is Siddharth Anand's Fighter which will bring on screen Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan together for the first time. The trailer was released on Monday and it is set to hit theaters on January 25. Roshan plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania while Padukone plays Squadron Leader Minal Rathore.

Sara Ali Khan-Aditya Roy Kapur in 'Metro In Dino'

In the much-talked-about Anurag Basu-directed romantic drama Metro In Dino, we will witness two new pairings. The anthology film delves into the intricacies of urban life, featuring the dynamic duos of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal and Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur. Set to release on September 13, it also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal in 'Chhaava'

In the film Chhaava, Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal will be collaborating. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is a period drama that will star Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's eldest son, and Mandanna as his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. The film will reportedly chronicle Sambhaji's love for his wife and his tactics during wars.

Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda in 'Family Star'

Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda will form the captivating pair in Parasuram Petla's Family Star. Following Sita Ramam with Dulquer Salmaan and Hi Nanna starring Nani, Thakur is now set to share the screen with Deverakonda in her third Telugu film, slated for a release in multiple languages, including Hindi. Reportedly, Mandanna will play a special role in the film.

Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh opposite Varun Dhawan in 'VD18'

Wamiqa Gabbi and Varun Dhawan are set to feature in the upcoming untitled project, VD18. The film will also mark Tamil actor Keerthy Suresh's Bollywood debut. Directed by A Kaleeswaran and produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, the film was officially announced last week as the cast shared pictures and glimpses of muhurat puja on social media.

